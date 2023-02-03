Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Speaks On Wrestling Again
WWE NXT has operated without its women's division centerpiece for just under two months now. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from the company hours after losing her championship to Roxanne Perez on a December edition of WWE NXT. This cut was made due to Rose's FanTime account, a paid service she was ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
WWE Raw: Reason For Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Revealed
The Rhodes to WrestleMania is in full effect. Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at January's WWE Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other superstars in the men's multi-man battle royal to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39. While past years have left the Rumble winner with a choice of opponent at the grandest ...
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFer Believes Roman Reigns Could Be Poised For Babyface Turn
The Bloodline is currently in turmoil after Sami Zayn struck Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble last weekend. As a result, "The Tribal Chief" will now face Zayn with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber. If Reigns emerges victorious, he will defend the title against 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where "The American Nightmare" is currently tipped as the favorite to leave Los Angeles with the gold. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the "Head of the Table" will eventually return in a "huge" way if he temporarily steps away from the ring after WrestleMania.
wrestlinginc.com
HOFer Turned Down Beating Ric Flair For NWA Title Twice
One of the most intimidating and ferocious wrestlers of the 80s, Nikita Koloff debuted in Jim Crocket Promotions in 1984. Equipped with his devastating Russian Sickle clothesline, Koloff quickly moved up the ranks and by 1985 was challenging Ric Flair for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the co-main event of the inaugural Great American Bash.
Wrestle Zone
Shawn Michaels Says Ivy Nile’s Appearance Outside Of WWE Will Be A ‘One-Shot Deal’
For those of you hoping to see more WWE NXT superstars take bookings outside of the company, you may want to slow down on your thinking. Speaking with the media after NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said this will be a ‘one-shot deal’ for now. Ivy Nile is...
tjrwrestling.net
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
