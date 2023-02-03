Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
PWMania
Spoiler: Big Names Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW (Updated)
Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s WWE RAW in Orlando, along with WWE Hall of Famers Edge, Beth Phoenix and Lita. Although there is no word on what Lesnar, Edge, or Phoenix will be doing, PWInsider has confirmed that they are all in town and booked for the show.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
Wrestle Zone
Shawn Michaels Says Ivy Nile’s Appearance Outside Of WWE Will Be A ‘One-Shot Deal’
For those of you hoping to see more WWE NXT superstars take bookings outside of the company, you may want to slow down on your thinking. Speaking with the media after NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said this will be a ‘one-shot deal’ for now. Ivy Nile is...
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Vengeance Day
Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT Vengeance Day, the premium live event that she was previously advertised for before departing the company. Although they lost in their efforts to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship for Toxic Attraction, the duo gave their all against Roxanne Perez. And while it remains...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Addresses Ricky Starks Joining Him At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has commented on the interesting photo with him and AEW’s Ricky Starks backstage at WWE’s Royal Rumble. There was an interesting photo that made its way online recently featuring AEW’s Ricky Starks walking into the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes and WWE’s John Cone of Talent Relations (a former referee). The site of an active, contracted AEW wrestler appearing backstage at a major WWE show surprised a lot of people.
Wrestle Zone
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (2/4/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE NXT Results (1/31/23) North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak. Lee grabs a side headlock. Dijak sends Lee into the ropes and levels him with a shoulder block. Lee stares up at Dijak, who stares menacingly back. Lee acts like he’s going to just lay down for Dijak, but as he leans in, Lee kicks him in the face. Dijak is sent flying out of the ring by Lee’s slingshot front flip ranna. A German suplex attempt by Lee gets blocked. He can’t get Dijak off his feet. Lee tries a dive, but Dijak catches him and hits a nasty DVD out on the floor. Dijak sends Lee back into the ring for a two count.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Feels Sami Zayn Angle At WWE Royal Rumble Went Too Long
In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, it's what transpired following the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event that has been on the lips of wrestling fans since. With Roman Reigns demanding the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn put a cap on The Bloodline's destruction of Kevin Owens, Zayn had had enough and struck Reigns in the back with a chair, setting off an eruption of the live crowd but also a beatdown of his own for making such a choice. But if there was one criticism of how everything played out, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone verbalized it on his own podcast, feeling that things "went too long."
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Recalls Emotional Night His WWE Exit Began
Cody Rhodes reflected on the final straw that led to him ending his first WWE run. Rhodes has made it clear over the years that he wasn't a fan of his Stardust character, which he portrayed leading up to his release from the company in May 2016. Rhodes' stock quickly...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
Comments / 0