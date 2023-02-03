Read full article on original website
nebo.edu
School Counselor Week
This week (Feb. 6-10, 2023) is National School Counseling Week! This designation was created by the American School Counselor Association to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
nebo.edu
100 Days of Kindergarten
Maple Ridge Kindergartners celebrated the 100th day of school! They rotated to each of the kindergarten classrooms to do fun 100 day activities. They made crowns, did 100 day exercises and songs, built with 100 cups, 100 legos, 100 blocks, and 100 linking cubes. They even had cookies that made the number 100! Hip-hip hurray for the 100th day of kindergarten!
nebo.edu
4th Grade Pioneer Day
On Friday, February 3rd, our 4th grade students enjoyed PIONEER DAY complete with making their own butter and performing the Virginia Reel for parents. They have been learning about the pioneers and their contribution to Utah history.
nebo.edu
Opera Is a Hit at Spanish Oaks
Vocal Dimension, from Art Inc. presented an arts assembly today, where we learned about opera, and even tried it out. 6 of our teachers got to sing solos, and all of the students got to be the opera choir. We also had students dressing the "pigs and wolf" and helping with the backdrop. It was a really fun assembly that we all enjoyed!
nebo.edu
Keyboarding Winners for 5th Grade
The following 5th grade students have been chosen to compete in the district keyboarding competition coming up in April. These 13 students had the fastest typing speeds in 5th grade. Congratulations!. Eliza Hickman. Emma Kunzler. Kaden Lamoreaux. Beckham Norris. Micah Barber. Ashton Morgan. Chesirae Wardell. Tate Fausett. Laim Leethem. Liana...
nebo.edu
February Happenings at Apple Valley
2/7/23, Tuesday : Chess Club Begins. Chess Club will be from 8-8:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning until April 25. Students will enter the school through the front doors. For the first session, all students will meet in the gym to be assigned to classrooms. 2/8/23, Wednesday: Last day of Robotics...
nebo.edu
Concurrent Enrollment Virtual Information Night
Learn how to maximize the benefits of earning college credit while in high school! Whether you are interested in taking one CE class or the general education certificate, you won't want to miss this!. There are three information nights scheduled and you must register using the QR code on the...
nebo.edu
Santaquin Fire and EMT Visit Mrs. Craig's Class
Mrs. Craig's class had an exciting day with a visit from the Santaquin Fire and EMT departments. This month in Mrs. Craig's EEC class (Essential Elements Class) the students are learning all about different jobs in our community. The Fire Department did such an amazing job helping the class and students to feel safe. Thank you Santaquin Fire Department!
Science Fair
Science Fair
Some of our upper grade students recently participated in our Maple Ridge School Science Fair. The students worked hard on choosing their project, experimenting, and presenting their findings to other students and judges. We are proud of how hard these students worked!. Congratulations to the following students are moving on...
nebo.edu
First Grade Fun!
First Graders in Mrs. Williams' class had a busy week! On Monday last week, they celebrated the 100th day of school. They each brought 100 things from home and participated in a 100 things museum with other first graders. On Tuesday they had a fun math lesson with Mrs. Nelson from the district. They used Code and Go robots to create greater than, less than and equal statements. They had a blast.
nebo.edu
Nebo Teacher Selected Utah English Teacher of the Year
Chris Thompson, English teacher at Spanish Fork Junior High, was honored as the Utah English Language Arts Experienced Teacher of the Year 2023 by the Utah Council of Teacher of English. Mrs. Thompson was selected because she demonstrated a dedication to enhancing the lives of future generations through education. The...
nebo.edu
Top TEN Tips for Raising Children with Special Needs
Thursday, February 9, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. This class will go over parenting tips specific for parents of children with disabilities, including:. Contact Heidi Whittaker, Parent Consultant Serving Nebo School District, 801-228-8144 or heidi [at] utahparentcenter [dot] orgtarget="_blank" Slogan. SPARTAN STRONG. BODY HEART MIND. Mission. Our mission is to prepare...
nebo.edu
Spirit Winners
Last week Mrs. Pearson's class won school spirit on Friday! They were so excited to have Parker back in their class.
nebo.edu
Crystal Apple Recipients
Major congratulations to Denise Taylor and Marty Davis for receiving the Crystal Apple this year. They are great teachers and show so much love and dedication to their students!
nebo.edu
Registration Opens in March
Online Registration Dates will take place in March. New Kindergarten and returning families will start March 1st. We will have the portal open for returning families to register current students as well as any new students including Kindergarten. We will also have a link on the Nebo website for New...
