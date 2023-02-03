Bethel Park will host a fundraising basketball event on Feb. 13 at the high school gymnasium. In addition to it being youth night, it will be O’Mara Family Benefit Night. Proceeds from the concessions and 50/50 raffles will be donated to the O’Mara family, which lost its patriarch two weeks into the new year. At age 52, Shawn Joseph O’Mara passed away on Jan. 14. He left behind his high school sweetheart and wife, Emilia, as well as three active children, Riley, 21, Carley, 17 and Frank, 15.

BETHEL PARK, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO