Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Butler captures 4th WPIAL rifle championship
The Butler rifle team won a WPIAL team championship for the fourth time Tuesday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. The Golden Tornado finished with a score of 799-49x to edge runner-up Penn-Trafford (798-57x) and Trinity (798-54x). Butler (10-3 overall), which won the Section 4 title at 8-2...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park hosting benefit for O'Mara family
Bethel Park will host a fundraising basketball event on Feb. 13 at the high school gymnasium. In addition to it being youth night, it will be O’Mara Family Benefit Night. Proceeds from the concessions and 50/50 raffles will be donated to the O’Mara family, which lost its patriarch two weeks into the new year. At age 52, Shawn Joseph O’Mara passed away on Jan. 14. He left behind his high school sweetheart and wife, Emilia, as well as three active children, Riley, 21, Carley, 17 and Frank, 15.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport pitcher Rape uses showcase to catch eye of Penn State, commits to Nittany Lions
A showcase in New Jersey in July changed the landscape of Freeport sophomore Dustin Rape’s baseball career. It is where the left-handed pitcher hit 90 mph on a radar gun for the first time, and he caught the eye of some major Division-I baseball coaches, including Penn State assistant Dallas Burke.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 USFL schedule released
The Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 season schedule was released by the USFL on Tuesday morning. The team's season opener is set for April 16 against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama. Maulers home games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The venue will...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 7, 2023: Class 6A boys basketball playoff picture to shake out
New Castle is 7-1 and in first place in WPIAL boys basketball Section 1-6A with one week left. Its opponent on Tuesday, Pine-Richland, is 1-7 and in the section basement. The other four section teams are fit to be tied. Seeding and a playoff berths are up for grabs in...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon School District to honor late principal Brian McFeeley with skywalk, signage
The walkway connecting Mt. Lebanon High School’s academic and athletic buildings will be renamed McFeeley Way in honor of late high school principal Brian McFeeley, who passed in March 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Not only will the Skywalk bear McFeeley’s name, it will also honor his...
Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released
247Sports has already released a win total line for the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
Jim Boeheim Issues Apology for NIL Accusations
Jim Boeheim walked back an accusation that the Pitt Panthers were not compliant with NCAA NIL rules.
Kings permanently closes Allegheny Township location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kings has permanently closed another of its restaurants in the Pittsburgh area.Customers found a note on the door of the restaurant in Allegheny Township on Sunday.There are just four remaining Kings locations in Pennsylvania.The restaurants are located in Kittanning, Greensburg, Franklin, and Canonsburg.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
Butler City police locate missing teenager
The Butler City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who hasn’t been in contact with family for around 48 hours.
School bus crashes in busy Summer Hill intersection
A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash this morning in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood.
Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim Claims Pitt Bought Current Team
Jim Boeheim accused the Pitt Panthers of using NIL to recruit its current team.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
Western Pennsylvania police officers killed in line of duty since 2008
Monday’s fatal shooting of a McKeesport police officer marks two line-of-duty deaths already this year for law enforcement in Western Pennsylvania after more than a five-year gap since an officer was last shot.. The McKeesport officer, Sean Sluganski, was killed while responding to a request to perform a check...
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
District Judge Peck Yakopec stresses importance of staying in school
Cheryl Peck Yakopec introduced herself, not as a judge, but as a “Valley girl” to students attending an after-school program at the Salvation Army in New Kensington. Peck Yakopec, a district judge in Lower Burrell and Allegheny Township for 28 years, said she was among the students who voted to name Valley High School after the merger of the New Kensington and Arnold school districts in 1965.
