Bethel Park, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler captures 4th WPIAL rifle championship

The Butler rifle team won a WPIAL team championship for the fourth time Tuesday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. The Golden Tornado finished with a score of 799-49x to edge runner-up Penn-Trafford (798-57x) and Trinity (798-54x). Butler (10-3 overall), which won the Section 4 title at 8-2...
BUTLER, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park hosting benefit for O'Mara family

Bethel Park will host a fundraising basketball event on Feb. 13 at the high school gymnasium. In addition to it being youth night, it will be O’Mara Family Benefit Night. Proceeds from the concessions and 50/50 raffles will be donated to the O’Mara family, which lost its patriarch two weeks into the new year. At age 52, Shawn Joseph O’Mara passed away on Jan. 14. He left behind his high school sweetheart and wife, Emilia, as well as three active children, Riley, 21, Carley, 17 and Frank, 15.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 USFL schedule released

The Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 season schedule was released by the USFL on Tuesday morning. The team's season opener is set for April 16 against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama. Maulers home games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The venue will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kings permanently closes Allegheny Township location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kings has permanently closed another of its restaurants in the Pittsburgh area.Customers found a note on the door of the restaurant in Allegheny Township on Sunday.There are just four remaining Kings locations in Pennsylvania.The restaurants are located in Kittanning, Greensburg, Franklin, and Canonsburg.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

District Judge Peck Yakopec stresses importance of staying in school

Cheryl Peck Yakopec introduced herself, not as a judge, but as a “Valley girl” to students attending an after-school program at the Salvation Army in New Kensington. Peck Yakopec, a district judge in Lower Burrell and Allegheny Township for 28 years, said she was among the students who voted to name Valley High School after the merger of the New Kensington and Arnold school districts in 1965.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

