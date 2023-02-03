Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Advocates for Social Justice respond to Linn County Attorney statement on Walker killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Advocates for Social Justice have responded following a statement from the Linn County Attorney concerning the Devonna Walker killing and surrounding investigation. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on Friday, three weeks after his office got the final report...
KCRG.com
Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a new program at Linn County’s Communications Division, callers don’t need to describe what they’re seeing—they can let their phones show dispatchers directly. Dispatchers at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office got Prepared Live about eight months ago. “Whatever they...
KCRG.com
Jury selection to begin for man charged with shooting Linn County deputy during robbery
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security.
KCRG.com
Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shots fired incident in the 1700 block of East Pacific St that occured Monday evening. Homeowners in the area showed investigators video footage from security cameras that showed a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan stop in the roadway at approximately 10:30 pm Monday. Gunshots are heard on the video, with both vehicles speeding away shortly thereafter.
KCRG.com
Police investigate second report of threat of violence at Dubuque Hempstead High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are investigating a second report of threats of violence at Dubuque Hempstead High School in as many days. In a press release, police said the call Tuesday morning is believed to be related to the report made Monday morning. That first reported threat on...
KCRG.com
Marengo police confirm string of burglaries, residents wonder if they are connected
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Four burglaries have happened in Marengo over the past 3 weeks. Local law enforcement has confirmed that two homes and two businesses were broken into. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray has confirmed these burglaries to TV-9. But law enforcement is not sure whether it’s the same suspect behind them all.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police asking for help locating 14-year old girl
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen. 14-year old TaMariaè Bridges was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023, at her home on the west side of Iowa City. TaMariaè has not...
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate the shooting death of a 31-year-old man. Officers responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
KCRG.com
CEO of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company to be guest at State of the Union
The group plans to hold another protest Tuesday afternoon at 1pm at the intersections of First Ave and 16th Street Northeast.
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man allegedly shot January murder victim during drug deal gone wrong
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents have given more details in the homicide of a 22-year-old from Cedar Rapids. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the...
cbs2iowa.com
Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
KCRG.com
Protests continue for Devonna Walker
Prepared Live is a system where dispatches can text you a link that allows you to stream exactly what's happening on the scene.
KCRG.com
Marchers take to northeast Cedar Rapids as Devonna Walker investigation continues
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
KCRG.com
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
1650thefan.com
Armed Robbery Reported at Walgreen’s
Waterloo police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that took place at a Walgreen’s Sunday night. At around 7:45 p.m., a suspect entered the location at 3910 University Ave., pulled a handgun on the employee, and took off with an unknown amount of cash. According to police, the person’s face and hands were covered, and wore all black clothing. No physical evidence was left at the scene. Police continue to investigate the incident.
KCRG.com
‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A social media post made by a Linn-Mar School Board member has a handful of people calling for her resignation. The post made by Rachel Wall last month has hundreds of comments. The post says:. During the first school board meeting since Wall posted the message,...
