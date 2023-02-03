ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

KCRG.com

Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a new program at Linn County’s Communications Division, callers don’t need to describe what they’re seeing—they can let their phones show dispatchers directly. Dispatchers at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office got Prepared Live about eight months ago. “Whatever they...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shots fired incident in the 1700 block of East Pacific St that occured Monday evening. Homeowners in the area showed investigators video footage from security cameras that showed a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan stop in the roadway at approximately 10:30 pm Monday. Gunshots are heard on the video, with both vehicles speeding away shortly thereafter.
ELY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Police asking for help locating 14-year old girl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen. 14-year old TaMariaè Bridges was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023, at her home on the west side of Iowa City. TaMariaè has not...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate the shooting death of a 31-year-old man. Officers responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Protests continue for Devonna Walker

Today is quiet with highs into the 40s. Look for rain and snow to move in later tonight into tomorrow morning. It could be heavy at times during the AM drive!. Prepared Live is a system where dispatches can text you a link that allows you to stream exactly what's happening on the scene.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver

COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
LINN COUNTY, IA
1650thefan.com

Armed Robbery Reported at Walgreen’s

Waterloo police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that took place at a Walgreen’s Sunday night. At around 7:45 p.m., a suspect entered the location at 3910 University Ave., pulled a handgun on the employee, and took off with an unknown amount of cash. According to police, the person’s face and hands were covered, and wore all black clothing. No physical evidence was left at the scene. Police continue to investigate the incident.
WATERLOO, IA

