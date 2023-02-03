ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open. Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard. Chamber Officials said...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Family-Owned Restaurant In Arkansas Where Every Order Comes With A Free Homemade Cinnamon Roll

Here in Arkansas, we love all our mom-and-pop restaurants. They are the heart and soul of our small towns and are the beloved eateries that bring our communities together. But occasionally, you’ll come across a hidden gem that deserves its shine. And one such spot is Daisy’s Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery. This family-owned restaurant in Arkansas offers a yummy, homemade cinnamon roll with every order.
SEARCY, AR
KARK

Two Razorbacks among best in nation per PFF

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has high regards for two returning Razorbacks. PFF’s Max Chadwick has rated running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders the No. 3 returning player at his position in college football this fall. In addition, Chadwick rates Beaux Limmer the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in college football as well.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Majic 93.3

Arkansas Woman Wins a Whopping $50,000 in Powerball Drawing

Arkansas has another big-money winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing. No, it wasn't one million dollars like a Conway woman won last month with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery but it was cool $50,000. The winning ticket was sold in Beebe at a local tobacco shop and the woman's name has remained anonymous.
ARKANSAS STATE
Lansing Daily

Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s

A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

The One Greek Restaurant In Arkansas With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

With a name like Mama’s Gyros Grill, you don’t expect to find juicy burgers on the menu. In fact, Mama’s is a family-owned Mediterranean-style restaurant beloved by many locals in Sherwood. But surprisingly, this hidden gem serves one of the most delicious burgers in Arkansas. And you’ll want to stop by and try it for yourself.
SHERWOOD, AR
OnlyInYourState

The One-Of-A-Kind Farmers Market In Arkansas Serves Up Fresh Homemade Pie To Die For

The most adorable farmers market is hiding in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Me and McGee Market is a roadside market that sells locally sourced produce and goods. But this unique market also makes the most delicious homemade pies in Arkansas. The fried pies are only made on Fridays, so you’ll have to plan a trip to the market so that you can sample these delectable treats.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Former Ark. Senator sentenced for bribery, tax fraud

WASHINGTON — A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE

