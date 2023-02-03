Read full article on original website
Related
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
tourcounsel.com
Brazos Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Jackson, Texas
Brazos Mall is shopping mall located in Lake Jackson, Texas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, a combination of TJ Maxx & HomeGoods, and AMC Theatres. It is the only major enclosed shopping mall in Brazoria County, Texas. The mall opened in 1976 after nearly two years of development...
tourcounsel.com
First Colony Mall | Shopping mall in Sugar Land, Texas
First Colony Mall is a regional shopping mall in Sugar Land, Texas, located about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Houston. The mall — located south of the intersection of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and State Highway 6—opened on March 14, 1996 and was recently expanded in 2006. First Colony Mall is owned by Brookfield Properties. The anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and 2 Dillard's stores.
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
coveringkaty.com
METRO President and CEO to retire
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - METRO's longest serving President and CEO Tom Lambert will retire from the agency at the end of this year. Lambert began serving as President and CEO in 2013. During that time he led a team of more than 4,000 employees who provide public transportation over METROs 1300 square mile service area.
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
16 new retailers now open or coming soon in Conroe, Montgomery
A new Amish store opened Sept. 30 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Slice of Amish) After several openings in 2022, a number of new retailers will open in the Conroe and Montgomery area this year. These listings are not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Almost August. 227 N. Main St., Conroe. 832-715-2838. 2....
PLANetizen
A Mixed-Use Vision for Houston Landfill Site
In the Kinder Institute for Urban Research Urban Edge blog, Nancy Sarnoff writes that the future of a former Houston landfill is in question as the city and a local non-profit debate how to redevelop the site. The city recently bought around half of the 143-acre site, with plans to...
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Corridor Building Acquired
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-SF, Class B office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners and procured the buyer, Woodside. Woodside, led...
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by: 2 dead, one in the hospital after fatal shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a possible fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir with the Houston Police Department said police received a call around 4:50 p.m. about what is believed shooting that occurred in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway. When police arrived, they found one person shot dead.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
HCSO: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of north Houston home
HOUSTON — A child died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff deputies said. This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road. A family member was...
coveringkaty.com
Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
thekatynews.com
Application has been Made for Mixed Beverage Permit
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage permit by A Lil Taste of the South LLC, dba A Lil Taste of the South to be located at 900 Katy Fort Bend Rd. #100, Katy, Tx (Harris) 77494. Officers of A Lil Taste of the South LLC are Rosalind McGaha member/manager.
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
KWTX
Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0