Fort Bend County, TX

tourcounsel.com

Brazos Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Jackson, Texas

Brazos Mall is shopping mall located in Lake Jackson, Texas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, a combination of TJ Maxx & HomeGoods, and AMC Theatres. It is the only major enclosed shopping mall in Brazoria County, Texas. The mall opened in 1976 after nearly two years of development...
LAKE JACKSON, TX
tourcounsel.com

First Colony Mall | Shopping mall in Sugar Land, Texas

First Colony Mall is a regional shopping mall in Sugar Land, Texas, located about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Houston. The mall — located south of the intersection of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and State Highway 6—opened on March 14, 1996 and was recently expanded in 2006. First Colony Mall is owned by Brookfield Properties. The anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and 2 Dillard's stores.
SUGAR LAND, TX
coveringkaty.com

METRO President and CEO to retire

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - METRO's longest serving President and CEO Tom Lambert will retire from the agency at the end of this year. Lambert began serving as President and CEO in 2013. During that time he led a team of more than 4,000 employees who provide public transportation over METROs 1300 square mile service area.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

A Mixed-Use Vision for Houston Landfill Site

In the Kinder Institute for Urban Research Urban Edge blog, Nancy Sarnoff writes that the future of a former Houston landfill is in question as the city and a local non-profit debate how to redevelop the site. The city recently bought around half of the 143-acre site, with plans to...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Corridor Building Acquired

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-SF, Class B office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners and procured the buyer, Woodside. Woodside, led...
HOUSTON, TX
East Coast Traveler

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston drive-by: 2 dead, one in the hospital after fatal shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a possible fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir with the Houston Police Department said police received a call around 4:50 p.m. about what is believed shooting that occurred in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway. When police arrived, they found one person shot dead.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?

Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
WINNIE, TX
coveringkaty.com

Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
STAFFORD, TX
thekatynews.com

Application has been Made for Mixed Beverage Permit

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage permit by A Lil Taste of the South LLC, dba A Lil Taste of the South to be located at 900 Katy Fort Bend Rd. #100, Katy, Tx (Harris) 77494. Officers of A Lil Taste of the South LLC are Rosalind McGaha member/manager.
KATY, TX
KWTX

Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
FRESNO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.

