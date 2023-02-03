Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Death in Garberville Appears Accidental, Says HCSO
On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and located a 43-year-old man with significant head injuries in...
kymkemp.com
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Warrant Suspect Arrested Following Foot Pursuit in McKinleyville
On Feb. 4, 2023, at about 3:41 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Central Avenue near Little River Drive. The vehicle yielded and a passenger, 25-year-old Andrew James Lamberson Jr., immediately exited the vehicle...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
kymkemp.com
Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region
When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5 p.m.] Two Found Deceased in McKinleyville
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a home in the 1600 block of Kristin Lane Way in McKinleyville this afternoon. According to a tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Active law enforcement investigation happening on the 1600 block of Kristin Lane in McKinleyville. Two individuals have been located deceased following a welfare check on a residence. More information to follow.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested For Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor in Fortuna
This operation was conducted as part of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Minor Decoy / Shoulder Tap Grant Project. The project is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On Monday January 30, 2023, the Fortuna Police Department with assistance...
lostcoastoutpost.com
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Douglas J Hall, 1949-2022
Douglas J Hall, 73, of Eureka, passed away the morning of December 22, 2022, in Daly City. Doug passed due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease, Stage 4 lung cancer, and Covid-19. Doug was born in November 1949, to Chester Lee and Wilma Leona Hall (née Parsons) in Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Georgia Lee (Bucknell) Hespen, 1937-2023
Georgia Lee Hespen passed away, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Eureka with her family by her side at the age of 85. She was born in Upper Lake, California to George and Royce (Lightfoot) Bucknell. As a baby, her family moved to Larabee near the small school house. Then moved to a ranch, where they had a myriad of animals. She enjoyed working side by side with her father on the ranch. Georgia attended Fortuna High School.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Heather Jenae Ash Bishop, 1969-2022
Heather passed on November 4 after several weeks at UCSF ICU due to complications from a kidney transplant that took place in May 2022. She was surrounded by her husband and children as she passed with love and peace. When she was young she loved soccer and running. Growing up...
kymkemp.com
Fundraisers Started for Businesses Damaged in Last Week’s Fortuna Fire
Last week, photography studio Unveiled Studios caught fire on Main Street in Fortuna. According to the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page, the contents of the studio were destroyed. From the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page:. [Cady Gambrell] is so incredibly talented and has poured her heart...
kymkemp.com
50 Miles from the Freeway: A Few Good Men
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist living in Eureka, California. Her monthly syndicated column, 50 Miles from the Freeway, is about rural healthcare. This year – 2023 – will be focused on mental health access and resiliency. To learn more, suggest a topic or share your story, contact her via her website www.lindastansberry.com.
kymkemp.com
Medical, Vision and Dental Clinic in Fortuna on February 24, 26
Join the discussion! For rules visit: https://kymkemp.com/commenting-rules. Comments system how-to: https://wpdiscuz.com/community/postid/10599/
tourcounsel.com
Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California
Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Roy Lewis Curless, 1930-2023
Roy Curless was born on February 11, 1930 in Scotia. He left this earth on February 2, 2023, just nine days shy of his 93rd birthday. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County. Roy was the middle child born to Guy and Viola Curless. Roy spent his childhood growing up in Bull Creek close to the Lewis family homestead, now known as Cueno Creek.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY:Lisa Carole Feraru, 1959-2023
Lisa Carole Feraru was born to Gloria Jackson McDowell and John Levaditis, on February 20, 1959. She was raised in Brisbane, Calif. by her mother Gloria and her step father Jose Reyes Rodriguez. She was called home to her lord and savior on January 23, 2023. She is now reunited with her youngest daughter in heaven, who’s spirit she saw sitting beside her just hours before her passing.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors
1. Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer, Visit to the Board of Supervisors Meeting (Supervisor Michelle Bushnell)
Comments / 0