Aiken County, SC

Joe Wilson named to Donald Trump's 2024 South Carolina leadership team

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
 4 days ago
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., was named to the 2024 South Carolina leadership team of Donald Trump Saturday.  Submitted Photo

Aiken County's representative in the U.S. House of Representatives will serve on Donald Trump's state leadership team as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination for a third time.

The Trump campaign announced Jan. 28 his leadership team included U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C.

Wilson, whose district includes Aiken and Barnwell counties and most of the Columbia suburbs, said he was honored to be on Trump's leadership team.

Trump's leadership team also includes U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., U.S. Reps. William Timmons, R-S.C., and Russell Fry, R-S.C., Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Treasurer Curtis Loftis, former Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer, former U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter McCoy, and former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Ed McMullen.

Trump announced his campaign Nov. 15, 2022. Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton is the only other Republican to announce a campaign for the nomination.

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce a campaign for the Republican nomination Feb. 15.

The 2024 Republican primary is scheduled for early 2024.

