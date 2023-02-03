ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

enid.org

Concrete Repairs for Lincoln Drive Intersection Prompts Road Closure

ENID, OK (February 6, 2023) – Beginning Wednesday February 8th there will be an intersection closure for the area of Lincoln Drive and Seneca Avenue allowing contractors to complete concrete repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately three weeks. This timeline is weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to follow...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie man ejected, injured on I-35 crash

A local man was mediflighted early Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a crash report indicating the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. OHP, Guthrie EMS, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the interstate at 12:35 a.m. at mile marker...
GUTHRIE, OK
enidbuzz.com

Big Improvements Coming To Pheasant Run

ENID, OK - Stephen and Ashton Hager have some great ideas for improving the entertainment value at Pheasant Run Golf Club & Grill. An agreement is in place for the sale of Pheasant Run to a local investment group that includes the Hagers. Ashton, a 2007 EHS graduate, is returning home to help run the business.
ENID, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage

A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
GUTHRIE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case

BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
BILLINGS, OK
cushingcitizen.com

Payne County Arrests

The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 25-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 25-31 include:. John Joseph Allen, 40, Ponca City, DUI. Dylan William Ball, 27, Ponca City, larceny. Melonie Marie Bartlett, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals.
KAY COUNTY, OK
enidlive.com

Parents Night Out Canceled Due to Valentines Day Election

According to a city of Enid Parks and Recreation employee Parent’s Night out has been canceled due to the Valentine’s Day city elections for Mayor, and Ward 1 and 2 Commissioners on February 14th. The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department held 2 Parent’s Night out events...
ENID, OK
NewsTalk 940 AM

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK

