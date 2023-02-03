Read full article on original website
enid.org
Concrete Repairs for Lincoln Drive Intersection Prompts Road Closure
ENID, OK (February 6, 2023) – Beginning Wednesday February 8th there will be an intersection closure for the area of Lincoln Drive and Seneca Avenue allowing contractors to complete concrete repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately three weeks. This timeline is weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to follow...
Dozens of Edmond residents left with broken water heaters
Dozens of Logan County homeowners in the same neighborhood say their water heaters either burst or had valve-issues overnight on Sunday.
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie man ejected, injured on I-35 crash
A local man was mediflighted early Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a crash report indicating the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. OHP, Guthrie EMS, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the interstate at 12:35 a.m. at mile marker...
enidlive.com
City of Enid to Consider Economic Development Proposals For Department Store in Special Meeting
The city of Enid will be hosting a special meeting on Tuesday, February 7th at 5:00 pm. During the meeting, the Mayor and Board of Commissioners will convene into an executive session where they will discuss economic development proposals involving a department store, underused retail space, and “a movie theatre”.
enidbuzz.com
Big Improvements Coming To Pheasant Run
ENID, OK - Stephen and Ashton Hager have some great ideas for improving the entertainment value at Pheasant Run Golf Club & Grill. An agreement is in place for the sale of Pheasant Run to a local investment group that includes the Hagers. Ashton, a 2007 EHS graduate, is returning home to help run the business.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
okcfox.com
Enid police: Two arrested, more than 10 pounds meth seized as part of investigation
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges after various agencies took part in an investigation into drug trafficking that led to more than 10 pounds of meth being seized. Authorities also said they seized seven firearms and $5,000 in currency. Jewellia Dobson, 44, was...
Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage
A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Health Department spokesman reports Golden Chick has not been closed
PONCA CITY — Kay County Health Department spokesman Scott Haywood said today that Golden Chick has not been closed by the health department. Haywood said the food establishment was recently sold and that the new owners have not obtained a food license as of yet but that they have not been told to close by the health department.
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
cushingcitizen.com
Payne County Arrests
The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 25-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 25-31 include:. John Joseph Allen, 40, Ponca City, DUI. Dylan William Ball, 27, Ponca City, larceny. Melonie Marie Bartlett, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals.
enidlive.com
Parents Night Out Canceled Due to Valentines Day Election
According to a city of Enid Parks and Recreation employee Parent’s Night out has been canceled due to the Valentine’s Day city elections for Mayor, and Ward 1 and 2 Commissioners on February 14th. The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department held 2 Parent’s Night out events...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
