Police, King County Executive give update on December’s huge Burien drug bust
On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson presented an update on significant busts made by the King County Sheriff’s Office, including in Burien last year. As we previously reported, this huge drug bust – which concluded in late December – took over...
monroewa.gov
Monroe Police Department Blotter - February 4, 2023
Hit and run involving parked vehicle - 13600 Blk. 198th Ave;. Male booked into Snohomish County Jail for Assault 4 DV - 500 Blk. S Lewis St;. Male cited for Driving with License Suspended - 154th St / 173rd Ave;. Female cited for Driving with License Suspended - 179th Ave...
Warrants issued for women who were with suspected mail thief when he was killed in Port Orchard
Arrest warrants for Priscilla Scott and Anne Faalogo were issued as part of the investigation into the murder of Richard Taii in Port Orchard on Jan. 10, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.
Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers
Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
q13fox.com
'I watched the video... I'm angry'; Washington policing vs. Tyre Nichols' death
"I watched the video, and the first thing for me is just... I'm angry. I'm angry, I'm ashamed, I got really emotional." The Spotlight's David Rose talks with Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, discussing the horrific bodycam video of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
The Suburban Times
Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16
City of Tacoma announcement. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
ilovekent.net
Fatal collision kills 1, closes West Valley Highway in Kent Sunday
A fatal collision killed one, and resulted in the closure of all lanes of West Valley Highway in Kent on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2023, according to Puget Sound Fire. The collision between a truck and another vehicle occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18100 block of the West Valley Highway, near Home Depot and Costco (map below).
610KONA
Video Shows Seattle Police Backing Down After Bystanders Intervene
A YouTube video has been released showing Seattle East Precinct police officers preparing to engage with a man standing outside his apartment, only to pack up and drive away. The video shared with Capitol Hill Seattle Blog is only four minutes long but does include the back-and-forth exchange between civilians and the police and shows one officer putting his gun back in his car.
8 arrests made in downtown Seattle operation; guns, drugs seized
After a three-hour operation in downtown Seattle on Saturday, police arrested eight people and seized two guns and more than 130 grams of drugs. Police conducted a special operation focused on the intersections of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street, and 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. According to the Seattle Police...
Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
ATF report shows 'epidemic' of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session. Much of the information in the report hasn’t been widely available before....
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022
Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized by the agency last year, and law enforcement is not slowing down. More significant drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region, as police continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Seattle...
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Redmond mother desperate to find mentally ill son
The 20-year-old man walked from Redmond to Issaquah back on Jan. 24. He was last seen that day talking to Issaquah police officers.
q13fox.com
Several pets killed in Snohomish County house fire
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen. Everyone was able to get out but some pets were killed and others are missing.
