u.today

Crypto Giant Binance Halts USD Bank Transfers

Binance, the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it had suspended U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals in a Monday tweet. It was not immediately clear why the cryptocurrency giant suddenly halted USD bank transfers. However, it stressed that it was working hard to restart the service. Binance downplayed the significance...
coinjournal.net

Marathon Digital produced a record number of bitcoin in January

Marathon reports a 45% sequential increase in its monthly BTC production. The digital asset technology company also sold 1,500 bitcoin last month. Wall Street sees upside in Marathon stock to a little under $12 on average. Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc have lost nearly 15% in recent sessions after...
Fortune

Binance suspends bank transfers of U.S. dollars

After a stretch that has seen the world’s biggest crypto exchange bleed billions of dollars in assets, Binance announced today that customers would no longer be able to transfer U.S. dollars from bank accounts into the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrency. A Binance spokesperson told Fortune that the...
cryptopotato.com

Binance Announces Temporary Suspension of USD Bank Transfers

The suspension is expected to affect only a tiny fraction of Binance’s user base. Binance – the world’s largest crypto exchange – announced on Monday that it will pause all deposits and withdrawals in USD from bank accounts starting February 8. The company said it will...
CNBC

Why the big banks created Zelle

Competition among peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Cash App and Zelle have been heating up for the past 10 years. The big banks tried to compete in the space when PayPal first came on the scene 25 years ago, but their business models failed. Now, Zelle, a seven-bank platform, is outpacing its rivals in average transaction value. But a rise in reported fraud activity recently got the attention of Congress, with allegations that the banks aren't supporting those affected customers.
CNBC

How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
thedefiant.io

Aave Opens Door for Lido Rewards Across Three Networks

In the latest bullish signal for the burgeoning staking sector, Aave has just cleared the way for Lido to distribute rewards across three liquidity pools on its system — Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism. In a vote that closed last week, the Aave community approved a proposal to permit Lido...
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Pour Capital Into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Three Additional Altcoins for Fourth Week in a Row: CoinShares

Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets for the fourth consecutive week. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investor sentiment has shifted to decidedly positive, a notable change in the new year.
thedefiant.io

Binance Launches Free Tax Tool For Crypto Transactions

Today Binance is launching Binance Tax, a new tool that enables users to easily access details of the tax associated with their crypto trading activity. Binance Tax allows users to download a report showing a tax summary from any gains or losses made with Binance. The software will pilot in France before expanding to other markets globally later this year.
astaga.com

Fetch.AI (FET) Among The Most Purchased Cryptos By Whales

Retail traders have been usually the driving power behind the cryptocurrency market’s latest bounce, which has seen the overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency business climb again above $1 trillion greenback. Nonetheless, latest analysis reveals that whales are actually within the driver’s seat and are actively buying and buying and selling crypto tokens, particularly Fetch.AI (FET) which comes out as one of many most utilized sensible contracts among the many prime 100 ETH whales.
dailyhodl.com

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Schedules ‘Crypto Crash’ Hearing for February 14th

The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs is primed to probe last year’s crypto crash on Valentine’s Day. The committee scheduled a hearing for February 14th at 10 a.m. titled “Crypto Crash: Why Financial System Safeguards are Needed for Digital Assets,” according to an announcement released by committee chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on Friday.
investing.com

Binance Halts USD Transactions Temporarily from February 8

Binance Halts USD Transactions Temporarily from February 8. Binance tweeted that it has decided to suspend USD transactions from February 8. The company added that the suspension will be applicable only to international Binance users. It is also informed that all other transactions would be unaffected by the move. The...

