Read full article on original website
Related
NFT holders are using their digital art as collateral to borrow record amounts of cryptocurrency
DeFi protocol NFTfi reported a record amount of borrowing using NFTs as collateral in January. NFTs boomed in popularity in 2021 and early 2022 but have since seen trading volumes crash. Crypto markets are still recovering from a year-long bear market, though token prices are on the rise again. Non-fungible...
u.today
Crypto Giant Binance Halts USD Bank Transfers
Binance, the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it had suspended U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals in a Monday tweet. It was not immediately clear why the cryptocurrency giant suddenly halted USD bank transfers. However, it stressed that it was working hard to restart the service. Binance downplayed the significance...
coinjournal.net
Marathon Digital produced a record number of bitcoin in January
Marathon reports a 45% sequential increase in its monthly BTC production. The digital asset technology company also sold 1,500 bitcoin last month. Wall Street sees upside in Marathon stock to a little under $12 on average. Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc have lost nearly 15% in recent sessions after...
Binance suspends bank transfers of U.S. dollars
After a stretch that has seen the world’s biggest crypto exchange bleed billions of dollars in assets, Binance announced today that customers would no longer be able to transfer U.S. dollars from bank accounts into the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrency. A Binance spokesperson told Fortune that the...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Announces Temporary Suspension of USD Bank Transfers
The suspension is expected to affect only a tiny fraction of Binance’s user base. Binance – the world’s largest crypto exchange – announced on Monday that it will pause all deposits and withdrawals in USD from bank accounts starting February 8. The company said it will...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
CNBC
Why the big banks created Zelle
Competition among peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Cash App and Zelle have been heating up for the past 10 years. The big banks tried to compete in the space when PayPal first came on the scene 25 years ago, but their business models failed. Now, Zelle, a seven-bank platform, is outpacing its rivals in average transaction value. But a rise in reported fraud activity recently got the attention of Congress, with allegations that the banks aren't supporting those affected customers.
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
Crypto industry will 'come up with new things' and national digital currencies are moving ahead despite recent turmoil, BIS says
Cryptocurrencies will likely re-emerge from last year's turmoil, according to the Bank for International Settlements. "I would assume that the industry will learn from these failures and they will come up with new things," BIS Innovation Hub chief Cecilia Skingsley told Reuters. She also said the downturn in crypto hasn't...
CNBC
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
thedefiant.io
Aave Opens Door for Lido Rewards Across Three Networks
In the latest bullish signal for the burgeoning staking sector, Aave has just cleared the way for Lido to distribute rewards across three liquidity pools on its system — Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism. In a vote that closed last week, the Aave community approved a proposal to permit Lido...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Huobi Lists New ‘FUD’ Token Backed by FTX Users’ Debt With Approval From Justin Sun
Prominent crypto exchange platform Huobi has listed a new altcoin project backed by the debt of FTX users, according to a new company announcement. Huobi says it is supporting the token FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) with the approval of Justin Sun, a high-ranking advisor to the exchange and the founder of Tron (TRX).
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Pour Capital Into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Three Additional Altcoins for Fourth Week in a Row: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets for the fourth consecutive week. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investor sentiment has shifted to decidedly positive, a notable change in the new year.
CoinDesk
Don't Call It 'Britcoin': Digital Pound Nothing Like Crypto, Bank of England Official Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is not okay with the press calling a digital pound issued by the central bank the "Britcoin." "The digital pound can be confused in peoples' minds with crypto assets such...
thedefiant.io
Binance Launches Free Tax Tool For Crypto Transactions
Today Binance is launching Binance Tax, a new tool that enables users to easily access details of the tax associated with their crypto trading activity. Binance Tax allows users to download a report showing a tax summary from any gains or losses made with Binance. The software will pilot in France before expanding to other markets globally later this year.
astaga.com
Fetch.AI (FET) Among The Most Purchased Cryptos By Whales
Retail traders have been usually the driving power behind the cryptocurrency market’s latest bounce, which has seen the overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency business climb again above $1 trillion greenback. Nonetheless, latest analysis reveals that whales are actually within the driver’s seat and are actively buying and buying and selling crypto tokens, particularly Fetch.AI (FET) which comes out as one of many most utilized sensible contracts among the many prime 100 ETH whales.
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Schedules ‘Crypto Crash’ Hearing for February 14th
The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs is primed to probe last year’s crypto crash on Valentine’s Day. The committee scheduled a hearing for February 14th at 10 a.m. titled “Crypto Crash: Why Financial System Safeguards are Needed for Digital Assets,” according to an announcement released by committee chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on Friday.
investing.com
Binance Halts USD Transactions Temporarily from February 8
Binance Halts USD Transactions Temporarily from February 8. Binance tweeted that it has decided to suspend USD transactions from February 8. The company added that the suspension will be applicable only to international Binance users. It is also informed that all other transactions would be unaffected by the move. The...
Comments / 0