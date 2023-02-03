ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WFRV Local 5

Top ranked Notre Dame Hockey tops Michigan’s best

(WFRV) – It was a showcase showdown in Michigan over the weekend that the prep hockey scene rarely has seen. Wisconsin’s best high school hockey team, Notre Dame Academy, faced off against Michigan’s top-ranked team, Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. That was one of the Tritons’ two games at the hockey showcase. On Friday, Notre […]
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks

The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
BRIGHTON, MI
100.7 WITL

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer

Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
LIVONIA, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival at Kellogg Park

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival. The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The Plymouth Ice Festival invites your to explore downtown Plymouth, with sidewalks lined with ice carvings. Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice! World renown ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event!
PLYMOUTH, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today

A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility

FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
FLINT, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI

