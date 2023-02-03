Read full article on original website
Top ranked Notre Dame Hockey tops Michigan’s best
(WFRV) – It was a showcase showdown in Michigan over the weekend that the prep hockey scene rarely has seen. Wisconsin’s best high school hockey team, Notre Dame Academy, faced off against Michigan’s top-ranked team, Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. That was one of the Tritons’ two games at the hockey showcase. On Friday, Notre […]
CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news
The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks
The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide
Warren-based Gardner White has opened La-Z-Boy Recliner Galleries at all 12 of its stores statewide. The collaboration between the two iconic Michigan furniture industry giants (La-Z-Boy is based in Monroe) […] The post Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Paczki Day 2023: Here's where to get the best paczki in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 21, and metro Detroiters will chow down on some paczki from places throughout metro Detroit. There is no shortage of shops where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut. Take a look at some of the best places. below. New...
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
PHOTOS: 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival at Kellogg Park
AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival. The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The Plymouth Ice Festival invites your to explore downtown Plymouth, with sidewalks lined with ice carvings. Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice! World renown ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event!
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why
Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Charity event held for creation of splash pad that will honor Jessica Starr
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It’s been four years since our beloved FOX 2 Meteorologist Jessica Starr died. Jessica ended her life on December 12th, 2018, two months after she underwent eye surgery to correct her vision. On Saturday night, Jessica was honored at the Toast of The Town,...
Man dies after ice sailing crash on Pontiac Lake
A man died after crashing an ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake late Sunday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
