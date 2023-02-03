ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

News Channel Nebraska

BP posts record profit and boosts investment in oil and gas

BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains. The British energy company also announced Tuesday that it would invest more...
News Channel Nebraska

Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt

Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and...
News Channel Nebraska

Global ransomware campaign has US and European officials on alert

A new global ransomware campaign has hit at least 3,800 victims, including hundreds in the US, according to crowdsourced data reviewed by CNN, prompting warnings from European and US cybersecurity officials. Only four of those victims, however, have paid ransoms so far, according to "Ransomwhere," a platform built by cybersecurity...

