ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vikingsportsmag.com

Paly girls basketball falls to Los Gatos 52-43

The Paly girls basketball team suffered a hard-fought loss to Los Gatos with a final score of 52-43 on Wednesday night at Palo Alto High School. The game started out rough, as Paly found themselves with a double-digit deficit going into halftime. Most of their early struggles came on the...
PALO ALTO, CA
bvmsports.com

Triumphant homecoming: Mitty retires Danielle Robinson’s basketball jersey

SAN JOSE — One of the greatest players in Archbishop Mitty’s storied basketball history had her jersey retired on Friday night. Danielle Robinson, a three-time Mercury News player of the year from 2005-07, became the first member of the girls basketball program to receive the honor. She joins Aaron Gordon, whose Mitty basketball jersey was retired in 2020. “On a…
SAN JOSE, CA
Golf.com

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Monterey

We’re on for a bonus day of golf at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With high winds forcing a suspension of play for most of the afternoon Saturday, the final round of the Pro-Am will be completed Monday, sans amateur partners. Justin Rose was able to open up a two-stroke lead by opening with a three-under 33 on the front nine before play was called for the day Sunday for darkness.
MONTEREY, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home in Los Gatos sells for $4.9 million

A 3,531-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 14500 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $4,900,000, or $1,388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Man hit and killed by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
94.5 KATS

7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA

CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
SAN JOSE, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Storm system dumps latest round of rain on Bay Area; Scattered showers continue

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front moved inland Saturday night into Sunday morning that brought periods of heavy rain to the Bay Area, with more scattered showers expected through the day. The cold front also brought wind gusts of 25-35 mph with localized gusts ranging from 35-50 mph. Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers were without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area.Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.The storm system brought some intense downpours that moved into San Francisco at around midnight and continued periodically through dawn. While the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy