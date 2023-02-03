Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months AgoDr. Adam TabrizSan Jose, CA
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
Related
vikingsportsmag.com
Paly girls basketball falls to Los Gatos 52-43
The Paly girls basketball team suffered a hard-fought loss to Los Gatos with a final score of 52-43 on Wednesday night at Palo Alto High School. The game started out rough, as Paly found themselves with a double-digit deficit going into halftime. Most of their early struggles came on the...
bvmsports.com
Triumphant homecoming: Mitty retires Danielle Robinson’s basketball jersey
SAN JOSE — One of the greatest players in Archbishop Mitty’s storied basketball history had her jersey retired on Friday night. Danielle Robinson, a three-time Mercury News player of the year from 2005-07, became the first member of the girls basketball program to receive the honor. She joins Aaron Gordon, whose Mitty basketball jersey was retired in 2020. “On a…
Golf.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Monterey
We’re on for a bonus day of golf at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With high winds forcing a suspension of play for most of the afternoon Saturday, the final round of the Pro-Am will be completed Monday, sans amateur partners. Justin Rose was able to open up a two-stroke lead by opening with a three-under 33 on the front nine before play was called for the day Sunday for darkness.
Silicon Valley
Single-family home in Los Gatos sells for $4.9 million
A 3,531-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 14500 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $4,900,000, or $1,388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Man hit and killed by car in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
Three mountain lions spotted outside of Carmel Valley home
Three mountain lions were spotted taking a casual stroll in front of a homeowner's front gate on Tuesday, and the homeowners caught the big cats on camera.
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San Jose
San Jose’s Nirvana Soul is expanding! The Black-owned coffee company announced on Instagram that they will be opening a new location on the first floor of the MLK Library on the San Jose State University campus.
Storm system dumps latest round of rain on Bay Area; Scattered showers continue
SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front moved inland Saturday night into Sunday morning that brought periods of heavy rain to the Bay Area, with more scattered showers expected through the day. The cold front also brought wind gusts of 25-35 mph with localized gusts ranging from 35-50 mph. Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers were without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area.Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.The storm system brought some intense downpours that moved into San Francisco at around midnight and continued periodically through dawn. While the...
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Comments / 0