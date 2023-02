February 6, 2023 - - This weeks' SUBWAY MARKETPLACE Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2023 is Jayden Roberts (Wellington, Ohio/Wellington HS). Roberts averaged 18 points scored last week in three games while averaging 61% shooting from the field. In addition to his scoring, Roberts pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game in that span.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO