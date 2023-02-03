ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reimagining Club Culture

Let’s do some word association. If I say pet, you would say dog or cat. And for green you may respond with tree. Red goes with apple, drink goes with iced matcha latte… the examples go on. And if I told you application, the usual connection would be to job. In our case, the word that normally came to the forefront of the mind was college. But in September, a new association arose for me, one that would confuse the average person yet resonate with many Hoyas.
Students hold candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols’ life

Georgetown students held a vigil in Red Square on Feb. 5 to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten to death by police in Memphis last month. Amid the wind and cold, dozens of students gathered at 6 p.m. to grieve his death and commemorate his life as a community.
D.C. Council overrides mayor’s veto of criminal code reform

The D.C. Council voted 12-1 to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of the District’s criminal code reform bill on Jan. 17. Known as the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 (RCCA), the bill aims to overhaul and modernize the District’s criminal code, which has only received rudimentary updates since its establishment in 1901. Bowser vetoed the bill on Jan. 4, citing concerns about its timeline, alleged lack of public input, and reduction of maximum sentences for robberies and gun-related offenses.
