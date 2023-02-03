ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Metro News

South Charleston angler wins Hoodoo Sports grand prize

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A remote fishing trip into northern Canada proved to be a productive vacation for a South Charleston angler. Matthew Pfohl of South Charleston was announced on this past Saturday’s West Virginia Outdoors as the grand prize winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo Contest. Matthew...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Consolidation of schools proposed for 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering consolidating select elementary schools. Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams proposed closures of Grandview Elementary in Charleston, Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County and Weimer Elementary in St. Albans at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Williams said these moves need to be made.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line

Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local pastor helps lead congregation in looking towards the future

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the past 34 years, Timothy Schofield has served as the lead pastor of the United Apostolic Faith Church in Beckley. His parents both pastored at the same church, his father from 1953 to 1984 and his mother from ’84 to ’88. In 1989, Schofield took over, ensuring the church continued […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
ELKVIEW, WV
Williamson, WV
The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

