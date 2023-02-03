Read full article on original website
Related
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Morgantown and James Monroe unanimously take top spots in latest AP Poll; Williamstown tops AA
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2. Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2. Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1. Class A. 1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1. 2. Webster County 13-3...
Metro News
Jackson Smith scores 26 points as Parkersburg South bests Huntington, 98-84
INSTITIUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Parkersburg South’s 98-84 win over Huntington in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Metro News
South Charleston angler wins Hoodoo Sports grand prize
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A remote fishing trip into northern Canada proved to be a productive vacation for a South Charleston angler. Matthew Pfohl of South Charleston was announced on this past Saturday’s West Virginia Outdoors as the grand prize winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo Contest. Matthew...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, Board of Education considering 3 school consolidations
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering the consolidation of three elementary schools: Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools. The Board of Education says this would be scheduled to be complete by the 2024-2025 school year. The consolidations are being considered due to the schools having a low number […]
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
wchsnetwork.com
Consolidation of schools proposed for 2024
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering consolidating select elementary schools. Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams proposed closures of Grandview Elementary in Charleston, Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County and Weimer Elementary in St. Albans at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Williams said these moves need to be made.
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
2 arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after stolen handgun, loaded shotgun found in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in St. Albans on Monday for having a stolen handgun and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. A criminal complaint says that police stopped a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans on Monday just before 4 p.m. It says the registration did not match the […]
Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
wchstv.com
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
Local pastor helps lead congregation in looking towards the future
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the past 34 years, Timothy Schofield has served as the lead pastor of the United Apostolic Faith Church in Beckley. His parents both pastored at the same church, his father from 1953 to 1984 and his mother from ’84 to ’88. In 1989, Schofield took over, ensuring the church continued […]
WSAZ
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
Man accused of shooting 2 at Huntington, West Virginia, bar offered plea
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution in the case against a man accused of shooting two people outside of a bar in Huntington has offered him a plea. The case is against David Barreto, of Huntington. He is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March […]
West Virginia one of the best places to have a wedding
Weddings can be an ordeal, but at least in these West Virginia cities, it's a little bit easier.
Mingo Messenger
Williamson, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.https://mingomessenger.com
Comments / 0