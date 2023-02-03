Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
spokanepublicradio.org
"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho
On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
Student loan relief for 308,000 Washingtonians on hold
Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians have already been approved for up to $20,000 in student loan relief — but their debt remains on the books due to ongoing legal challenges. Why it matters: Those borrowers are in limbo right now as they wait to hear whether or not their...
8 Washington Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Washington State consistently ranks among the best for life expectancy and low unemployment, and is known for being both politically and socially liberal. The Evergreen State saw an influx of...
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Washington lawmakers consider lowering legal threshold for drunk driving
A group of bipartisan lawmakers wants to make it illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content level of .05%, instead of the current .08%.
kpq.com
Bill in WA House Targets Wildfire Smoke Impacts
Legislation in the Washington House (HB 1578) is seeking to better prepare the state's communities for the impacts of wildfire smoke. The bill, which has bipartisan support, focuses on those communities in Washington which face greater risks during and after wildfires. Seventh District Rep. Joel Kretz (R) of Wauconda is...
Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law
(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
generalaviationnews.com
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL
GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
kpic
Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to Measure 110, frustrating recovery advocates
SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law -- legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction recovery services.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
spokanepublicradio.org
Assisted suicide bill advances in Olympia
A Washington House committee has advanced a bill that would make changes to the state’s Death with Dignity Act, which took effect 14 years ago. “What we found in studying this is that the end of life services have been disproportionately available to wealthier Washingtonians, white Washingtonians, those living in urban areas, and leaving out many people who would seek this care," said Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) before the House Health Care and Wellness Committee voted to send the bill to the full House of Representatives.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Update On Fish-, Wildlife-, WDFW-related Bills In WA Legislature
The Olympia Outsider™ wishes he could cover every bill dropped in the Washington legislature – from one banning octopus farming to another declaring a state cactus to far, far, faaaaaar weightier matters – but alas, ol’ Oly Outs is l-a-z-y. Also, he has other responsibilities today,...
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
Tri-City Herald
Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
Chronicle
Washington Wolf Management Bill Introduced
OLYMPIA — A bill just put before the Washington State Legislature will flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments in the management of gray wolves. “All we’re asking for is some localized, specific planning that engages local law enforcement, local officials, tribes, and...
Comments / 1