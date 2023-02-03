ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
92.9 The Bull

Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas

Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
spokanepublicradio.org

"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho

On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
Axios

Student loan relief for 308,000 Washingtonians on hold

Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians have already been approved for up to $20,000 in student loan relief — but their debt remains on the books due to ongoing legal challenges. Why it matters: Those borrowers are in limbo right now as they wait to hear whether or not their...
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
kpq.com

Bill in WA House Targets Wildfire Smoke Impacts

Legislation in the Washington House (HB 1578) is seeking to better prepare the state's communities for the impacts of wildfire smoke. The bill, which has bipartisan support, focuses on those communities in Washington which face greater risks during and after wildfires. Seventh District Rep. Joel Kretz (R) of Wauconda is...
The Center Square

Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law

(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
spokanepublicradio.org

Assisted suicide bill advances in Olympia

A Washington House committee has advanced a bill that would make changes to the state’s Death with Dignity Act, which took effect 14 years ago. “What we found in studying this is that the end of life services have been disproportionately available to wealthier Washingtonians, white Washingtonians, those living in urban areas, and leaving out many people who would seek this care," said Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) before the House Health Care and Wellness Committee voted to send the bill to the full House of Representatives.
nwsportsmanmag.com

Update On Fish-, Wildlife-, WDFW-related Bills In WA Legislature

The Olympia Outsider™ wishes he could cover every bill dropped in the Washington legislature – from one banning octopus farming to another declaring a state cactus to far, far, faaaaaar weightier matters – but alas, ol’ Oly Outs is l-a-z-y. Also, he has other responsibilities today,...
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
Tri-City Herald

Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
Chronicle

Washington Wolf Management Bill Introduced

OLYMPIA — A bill just put before the Washington State Legislature will flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments in the management of gray wolves. “All we’re asking for is some localized, specific planning that engages local law enforcement, local officials, tribes, and...
