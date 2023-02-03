Read full article on original website
Drinx Alot
3d ago
No way I would want this witch to endorse me. I would change my residency to any of the other 49 states and ask a real senator to endorse my application.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Recognizing Unsung Black Alaskans
Since before statehood, Black Alaskans have made contributions both big and small to shape Alaska into what it is today. February is Black History Month, and we want to hear about prominent Black community leaders in your part of the state. Who are prominent Black Alaskans in your part of the state? We’ll discuss unsung Black figures in the 49th state, throughout Alaska’s history and those making an impact today on this Talk of Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
More Southeast Alaska communities set to oppose lawsuit that threatens king salmon fishery
Local governments around Southeast Alaska are speaking out against a lawsuit that threatens to shut down trolling for king salmon across the region this year. The lawsuit aims to protect an endangered population of orcas in Washington state. Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are set to join a growing chorus of...
radiokenai.com
Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards Presented To Notable Alaskans
The Alaska SeaLife Center has released the recipients of the 2023 Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards. The awards were formally presented at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium on January 23 and recipients will be recognized at the Alaska SeaLife Center Soiree (fundraiser) in Anchorage on February 18th. Five individuals were recognized...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A gravemarker in Pine Plains Cemetary, tucked into a small town in upstate New York, displays the name of a man who went missing in the Alaska woods 46 years ago. Engraved into the stone are his name, Gary Frank Sotherden, his birth year of 1951...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nenana Basin Earthquakes
Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon...
kinyradio.com
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
mixfmalaska.com
Lloyd Nakano appointed State Fire Marshal
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been...
khns.org
Tanner Crab Fishery to open on Sunday
The tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers are facing low prices, and bitter crab disease is expected to reduce the sellable catch. The tanner crab fishery will start on Sunday. Typically sixty to eighty boats participate throughout Southeast. This year the prices are expected to be...
kinyradio.com
Alaska’s governor, lieutenant governor and top officials are in line for a pay increase
Members of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet stand for applause during the governor’s 2023 State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, and the commissioners...
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Discussing death and dying
Death is inevitable, yet it can still be very hard to talk about and to plan for. Facing death can be both emotionally and logistically challenging. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re exploring death with a group of practitioners who have made it a centerpiece of their lives. The discussion includes preparing for death, grief, and end-of-life rituals.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Alaska State for Families
Alaska is one of those states in the US that has vibrant and interesting communities. Places to Live in Alaska State: So, if you have decided to settle down with your family here, then there is so much you can look forward to. A state known for its natural beauty; Alaska has many small towns that are unique in their way.
Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best
Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air. This seems to be a pattern. In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
PLANetizen
Alaska to Consider Carbon Offset and Sequestration Program
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a package of bills at the end of January to that, if passed, would launch a carbon capture, utilization, and storage program (CCUS) . According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the so-called “Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package” will also have the benefit of raising a vaguely estimated “billions” of dollars for the state.
alaskafish.news
Want to learn the fishing life? Sign on for Crew Training by March 30!
Aims to get more young ‘boots on deck’ in AK where average fishing age is 50. The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association (ALFA), a Sitka-based fishing group and partner organization Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust (ASFT), are seeking applicants for the Crew Training Program. Now in its 8th year,...
knba.org
New information on 2022's record high Alaska inmate deaths disclosed to lawmakers
In her new role as Alaska’s corrections commissioner, Jen Winkleman gave her first presentation to state lawmakers on Thursday, when she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. Winkleman gave a broad overview on the inmates in state custody and waited until the end of her presentation to address a...
wisfarmer.com
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
