Alaska State

mixfmalaska.com

Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities from over 200 Alaskans and defrauding elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity. According to court documents, Valerie Calip and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Hometown Alaska: Discussing death and dying

Death is inevitable, yet it can still be very hard to talk about and to plan for. Facing death can be both emotionally and logistically challenging. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re exploring death with a group of practitioners who have made it a centerpiece of their lives. The discussion includes preparing for death, grief, and end-of-life rituals.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
ANCHORAGE, AK
mixfmalaska.com

Lloyd Nakano appointed State Fire Marshal

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Recognizing Unsung Black Alaskans

Since before statehood, Black Alaskans have made contributions both big and small to shape Alaska into what it is today. February is Black History Month, and we want to hear about prominent Black community leaders in your part of the state. Who are prominent Black Alaskans in your part of the state? We’ll discuss unsung Black figures in the 49th state, throughout Alaska’s history and those making an impact today on this Talk of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 6, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A teenager is sentenced for a series of arson attacks near...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity

The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Troopers will get body cameras in 2023, while local police have worn cameras for years

The Alaska Department of Public Safety is sharing its new body-worn camera policy with the public and hopes to distribute body cameras to officers statewide by the end of the year. That technology will be new to officers in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities — though municipal departments on the central peninsula have been using the cameras for almost a decade.
ALASKA STATE
chartattack.com

alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn

The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards Presented To Notable Alaskans

The Alaska SeaLife Center has released the recipients of the 2023 Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards. The awards were formally presented at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium on January 23 and recipients will be recognized at the Alaska SeaLife Center Soiree (fundraiser) in Anchorage on February 18th. Five individuals were recognized...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy proposes extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has...
ALASKA STATE

