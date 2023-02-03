Read full article on original website
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A gravemarker in Pine Plains Cemetary, tucked into a small town in upstate New York, displays the name of a man who went missing in the Alaska woods 46 years ago. Engraved into the stone are his name, Gary Frank Sotherden, his birth year of 1951...
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities from over 200 Alaskans and defrauding elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity. According to court documents, Valerie Calip and...
New information on 2022's record high Alaska inmate deaths disclosed to lawmakers
In her new role as Alaska’s corrections commissioner, Jen Winkleman gave her first presentation to state lawmakers on Thursday, when she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. Winkleman gave a broad overview on the inmates in state custody and waited until the end of her presentation to address a...
Hometown Alaska: Discussing death and dying
Death is inevitable, yet it can still be very hard to talk about and to plan for. Facing death can be both emotionally and logistically challenging. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re exploring death with a group of practitioners who have made it a centerpiece of their lives. The discussion includes preparing for death, grief, and end-of-life rituals.
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
Lloyd Nakano appointed State Fire Marshal
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been...
Talk of Alaska: Recognizing Unsung Black Alaskans
Since before statehood, Black Alaskans have made contributions both big and small to shape Alaska into what it is today. February is Black History Month, and we want to hear about prominent Black community leaders in your part of the state. Who are prominent Black Alaskans in your part of the state? We’ll discuss unsung Black figures in the 49th state, throughout Alaska’s history and those making an impact today on this Talk of Alaska.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 6, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A teenager is sentenced for a series of arson attacks near...
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
State of Alaska takes steps to tackle opioid crisis with new education initiative
ANCHORAGE, AK. - Alaska's House Bill No. 6 aims to address the growing problem of opioid abuse in the state by introducing an opioid abuse awareness and prevention curriculum for students. The bill was introduced by Representative Rauscher and was referred to the Health and Social Services, Education, and Finance committees.
Troopers will get body cameras in 2023, while local police have worn cameras for years
The Alaska Department of Public Safety is sharing its new body-worn camera policy with the public and hopes to distribute body cameras to officers statewide by the end of the year. That technology will be new to officers in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities — though municipal departments on the central peninsula have been using the cameras for almost a decade.
Alaska 'military assets' surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
More Southeast Alaska communities set to oppose lawsuit that threatens king salmon fishery
Local governments around Southeast Alaska are speaking out against a lawsuit that threatens to shut down trolling for king salmon across the region this year. The lawsuit aims to protect an endangered population of orcas in Washington state. Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are set to join a growing chorus of...
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of 'borealization' and big changes in the future, scientists warn
The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards Presented To Notable Alaskans
The Alaska SeaLife Center has released the recipients of the 2023 Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards. The awards were formally presented at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium on January 23 and recipients will be recognized at the Alaska SeaLife Center Soiree (fundraiser) in Anchorage on February 18th. Five individuals were recognized...
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy proposes extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has...
