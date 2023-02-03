ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska

mixfmalaska.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiproud.com

Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Nenana Basin Earthquakes

Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn

Clusters of snow crab legs are displayed on Jan. 13 at the seafood counter at a midtown Anchorage grocery store. The product was identified as previously frozen. This season's Alaska's Bering Sea snow crab harvest was canceled because of low stocks. Scientists warn that the warm conditions that led to this first-ever harvest cancelation are likely to be more common in the future. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ANCHORAGE, AK
police1.com

Anchorage PD's new policy now allows officers to carry naloxone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say most officers are now carrying naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that might otherwise be fatal. The Anchorage Police Department's new policy marks a departure from a longstanding practice of having Anchorage Fire Department paramedics rather...
ANCHORAGE, AK
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Alaska State for Families

Alaska is one of those states in the US that has vibrant and interesting communities. Places to Live in Alaska State: So, if you have decided to settle down with your family here, then there is so much you can look forward to. A state known for its natural beauty; Alaska has many small towns that are unique in their way.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
ANCHORAGE, AK
nddist.com

Alaska Rubber Group Announces Rebrand

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Rubber Group, an employee-owned industrial distribution company headquartered in Anchorage, has rebranded as ARG Industrial. ARG Industrial is a solutions-focused organization specializing in the distribution of hose, fittings, lifting and rigging products. The company serves a wide variety of industrial markets across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December. While...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

PulsePoint app debuts in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s largest city is the newest member of a long list of cities across the U.S. utilizing technology to increase public safety. An app called PulsePoint connects to 911 emergency services and launched in Anchorage on Friday. The app allows CPR-trained citizens in the area...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best

Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air.  This seems to be a pattern.  In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Murkowski announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced the names of the 32 young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. military service academies for the class of 2027. U.S. military service academy nominees are selected based on their academic records, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm action affects much of Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day in Alaska, also referred to as Groundhog’s Day, was a repeat of winter weather for the state. Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A Winter Weather Advisory for wind chills to 50 to 60 below is in place for the western Arctic coast, and a wind chill advisory for the central and eastern Beaufort Sea coast.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

New developments in Anchorage’s homeless services | Alaska Insight

In late February, Catholic Social Services in Anchorage will open its new 3rd Avenue Navigation Center. The center will act as a day shelter to connect Anchorage’s homeless population with important support services — filling a large gap in the city’s response. Robin Dempsey, CEO of Catholic...
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla

Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
WASILLA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congresswoman Mary Peltola calls for more action and less talk. Not...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy