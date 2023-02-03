U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska

Read full article on original website
Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee...
More Southeast Alaska communities set to oppose lawsuit that threatens king salmon fishery
Local governments around Southeast Alaska are speaking out against a lawsuit that threatens to shut down trolling for king salmon across the region this year. The lawsuit aims to protect an endangered population of orcas in Washington state. Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are set to join a growing chorus of...
Nenana Basin Earthquakes
Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon...
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn
Clusters of snow crab legs are displayed on Jan. 13 at the seafood counter at a midtown Anchorage grocery store. The product was identified as previously frozen. This season's Alaska's Bering Sea snow crab harvest was canceled because of low stocks. Scientists warn that the warm conditions that led to this first-ever harvest cancelation are likely to be more common in the future. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Anchorage PD's new policy now allows officers to carry naloxone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say most officers are now carrying naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that might otherwise be fatal. The Anchorage Police Department's new policy marks a departure from a longstanding practice of having Anchorage Fire Department paramedics rather...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Alaska State for Families
Alaska is one of those states in the US that has vibrant and interesting communities. Places to Live in Alaska State: So, if you have decided to settle down with your family here, then there is so much you can look forward to. A state known for its natural beauty; Alaska has many small towns that are unique in their way.
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
Alaska Rubber Group Announces Rebrand
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Rubber Group, an employee-owned industrial distribution company headquartered in Anchorage, has rebranded as ARG Industrial. ARG Industrial is a solutions-focused organization specializing in the distribution of hose, fittings, lifting and rigging products. The company serves a wide variety of industrial markets across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.
New information on 2022's record high Alaska inmate deaths disclosed to lawmakers
In her new role as Alaska’s corrections commissioner, Jen Winkleman gave her first presentation to state lawmakers on Thursday, when she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. Winkleman gave a broad overview on the inmates in state custody and waited until the end of her presentation to address a...
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December. While...
PulsePoint app debuts in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s largest city is the newest member of a long list of cities across the U.S. utilizing technology to increase public safety. An app called PulsePoint connects to 911 emergency services and launched in Anchorage on Friday. The app allows CPR-trained citizens in the area...
Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best
Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air. This seems to be a pattern. In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Murkowski announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced the names of the 32 young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. military service academies for the class of 2027. U.S. military service academy nominees are selected based on their academic records, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees...
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
Storm action affects much of Southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day in Alaska, also referred to as Groundhog’s Day, was a repeat of winter weather for the state. Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A Winter Weather Advisory for wind chills to 50 to 60 below is in place for the western Arctic coast, and a wind chill advisory for the central and eastern Beaufort Sea coast.
New developments in Anchorage’s homeless services | Alaska Insight
In late February, Catholic Social Services in Anchorage will open its new 3rd Avenue Navigation Center. The center will act as a day shelter to connect Anchorage’s homeless population with important support services — filling a large gap in the city’s response. Robin Dempsey, CEO of Catholic...
Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla
Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
New research findings confirm rapid warming and melting of Alaska’s permafrost
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Permafrost — the permanently frozen layer on or under the earth’s surface made up of soil, gravel, and sand usually bound together by ice — is melting rapidly and causing the ground to sink noticeably across the Interior, according to new research findings from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congresswoman Mary Peltola calls for more action and less talk. Not...
Alaska Has A Brand New Nordic Spa With Hot And Cold Plunge Pools And A Rainforest Steam Room
If you’re looking for a day of utter relaxation, you must head straight to this Nordic Spa in Alaska. The Alyeska Nordic Spa at Alyeska Resort is the newest attraction to Alaska’s wellness scene. With hot and cold plunge pools, cedar barrel saunas, and a rainforest steam room, this spa is everything it promises and more.
