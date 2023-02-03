Read full article on original website
Anchorage PD's new policy now allows officers to carry naloxone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say most officers are now carrying naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that might otherwise be fatal. The Anchorage Police Department's new policy marks a departure from a longstanding practice of having Anchorage Fire Department paramedics rather...
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn
Clusters of snow crab legs are displayed on Jan. 13 at the seafood counter at a midtown Anchorage grocery store. The product was identified as previously frozen. This season's Alaska's Bering Sea snow crab harvest was canceled because of low stocks. Scientists warn that the warm conditions that led to this first-ever harvest cancelation are likely to be more common in the future. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Oil-spill-on-ice training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 1, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants
Last month, an Alaska’s News Source investigation uncovered how the Anchorage Assembly awarded $750,000 to a nonprofit group called Revive Alaska Community Services (RACS) to build a food pantry in South Anchorage, but that group used the money to purchase a church in Midtown instead. Now, the nonprofit group is selling that church. RACS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which means it is obligated by federal law to release certain financial records. Since the organization also received federal pandemic relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), those documents are subject to additional scrutiny. But so far, RACS and the Municipality of Anchorage have been withholding some of them from the media and public as well.
2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. A Federal Aviation Administration web camera first shows the downed helicopter at the airport at 2:31 p.m. According to U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief John Pennell, an AH-64 Apache...
Alaska Pacific University addresses swimming lesson shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University has partnered with the Alaska Native Heritage Center to host swimming lessons for Alaska Native children. “This is a very important partnership because we have the opportunity to teach as many as 200 students over a span of time that belong to the Tiamuna grant, how to swim, boating safety, as well as paddle sports,” Alaska Pacific University Assistant Director of Recreational Programs Michele Cateson said.
PulsePoint app debuts in Anchorage
According to the Department of Law, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Eric Rustad on Wednesday to 50 years in prison with an additional 15 years suspended for a period of 10 years of probation.
Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla
Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December. While...
Storm action affects much of Southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day in Alaska, also referred to as Groundhog’s Day, was a repeat of winter weather for the state. Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A Winter Weather Advisory for wind chills to 50 to 60 below is in place for the western Arctic coast, and a wind chill advisory for the central and eastern Beaufort Sea coast.
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 51st running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will begin in downtown Anchorage just four weeks from now, but the work — and the fun — is already well underway. Mushers, volunteers and Iditarod Trail Committee members will all be working right up until the race start. Here is a list of the upcoming Iditarod activities that will keep fans and volunteers busy until the first Saturday in March.
February snow and rain for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.
M5.0 Earthquake Recorded 16 Miles South Of Mount Spurr
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 5.0 event occurred at 05:48 AM on 2/2, located 68 miles deep and 36 miles W of Tyonek. This earthquake was felt in many Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.
APD report shows homicide rates jumped in 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homicide rates saw a significant jump in 2022, according to a report published by the Anchorage Police Department. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle broke down the municipality’s crime statistics on homicides, other violent crimes, and property crimes at a Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Anchorage Camp Barbecue Raises Funds for Skate Floor
The Anchorage Camp of Lake Waccamaw is a place of great past times, and there is none better than the facility's annual skate nights. The event runs from the end of January to mid-March each year, and folks get to enjoy a night of roller skating, food, beverages, and fellowship.
This Tiny Restaurant In Alaska Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
If you’re looking for seriously good food, this tiny restaurant in Alaska offers the best comfort food around. Located in downtown Anchorage, Snow City Cafe is so good that it almost always has a line, especially on the weekends. But that’s okay— because this is food worth waiting for!
Anchorage, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anchorage. The Colony High School basketball team will have a game with West Anchorage High School on February 04, 2023, 19:00:00. The Colony High School basketball team will have a game with Wasilla High School on February 04, 2023, 19:00:00.
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
Simon & Seafort’s Saloon & Grill Is An Old-School Steakhouse In Alaska That Hasn’t Changed In Decades
The best steaks in Anchorage, Alaska, come with a spectacular view. The downtown location of Simon & Seafort’s Saloon & Grill, established in 1978, provides classic beef cuts and seafood in a setting that features vistas of Cook Inlet and Mount Susitna. What’s cool is how these views subtly change, depending on time of day and the time of year. The menu is continually being streamlined and upgraded, while the traditional look and feel remain intact. The the dining experience is designed to be memorable in the place that Anchorage residents refer to simply as “Simon’s.”
