Last month, an Alaska’s News Source investigation uncovered how the Anchorage Assembly awarded $750,000 to a nonprofit group called Revive Alaska Community Services (RACS) to build a food pantry in South Anchorage, but that group used the money to purchase a church in Midtown instead. Now, the nonprofit group is selling that church. RACS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which means it is obligated by federal law to release certain financial records. Since the organization also received federal pandemic relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), those documents are subject to additional scrutiny. But so far, RACS and the Municipality of Anchorage have been withholding some of them from the media and public as well.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO