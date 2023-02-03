When our schools reopened this academic year, parents, teachers, administrators, and students alike breathed a huge sigh of relief for the return to normalcy. It has never been more gratifying to see our community smile, learn and play — together. However, there is one thing I do not want to see a return to the pre-pandemic norm: the concept that high-speed home broadband connectivity is not critical. When the pandemic struck, it quickly became clear that connectivity at home is more than just a “nice to have” — it is essential to empower future generations with the tools they need to thrive...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO