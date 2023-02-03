Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Related
Trentonian
Trenton needs more than one director for Health and Recreation departments (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Let’s deploy a word never before used here — ‘cockamamie’ — which defines as ridiculous or implausible. The adjective serves as perfect description for this idea that Maria Richardson, already director of Recreation Natural Resources & Culture can serve as acting director for the Health & Human Services Department. And, when Mayor Reed Gusciora leaves town for an expanded period of time, Richardson occasionally stands in as city leader. She may or may not write grants for Trenton. And, there have been sightings of Richardson driving a street sweeper in the East Ward.
70and73.com
Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.
The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
headynj.com
Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary
Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
70and73.com
Tractor-trailer repair firm wants to add nine bays to its Cherry Hill facility on Astoria Boulevard.
A company that services tank trucks plans to expand its building on Astoria Boulevard in Cherry Hill by adding nine repair bays for the tractor-trailers. PSC Custom LLC, which does business as Polar Service Centers, is scheduled to appear before the Township Planning Board on Monday seeking approval for its preliminary and final site plan for the 8,847-square-foot addition.
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
trentonnj.org
Capital City Newsletter: January Edition
The city is bustling with accomplishments and brand-new events in the new year. The City of Trenton welcomed the new year with its annual Three Kings Day celebration on the East State Street front steps of City Hall. Embracing kids and their parents is nothing new in our city. And we anticipate that this year will bring about a lot of wonderful things.
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Spring Street Neighborhood
TRENTON – In celebration of the rich black history in Trenton, today’s topic is the Spring Street Neighborhood. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, Spring Street was the center of Trenton’s middle-class African-American community. Through the 1920s, only one family identified as non-White on the street. However, by the turn of the decade, most residents were declared “colored” or “mulatto.”
tourcounsel.com
Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
eastside-online.org
Habitat for Humanity holds a day-build trip
On January 26th, 2023, some of Cherry Hill East’s Habitat for Humanity members spent the day volunteering their time to help others. Accompanied by club advisors Mr. Console and Mr. Mancinelli, 36 students boarded a school bus to Burlington County at 8 am and arrived back at East at around 2 pm. The students were able to work on a construction site or organize hardware and furniture at the Habitat for Humanity Restore.
Opinion: Camden Must Continue the Push to Close the Digital Divide
When our schools reopened this academic year, parents, teachers, administrators, and students alike breathed a huge sigh of relief for the return to normalcy. It has never been more gratifying to see our community smile, learn and play — together. However, there is one thing I do not want to see a return to the pre-pandemic norm: the concept that high-speed home broadband connectivity is not critical. When the pandemic struck, it quickly became clear that connectivity at home is more than just a “nice to have” — it is essential to empower future generations with the tools they need to thrive...
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Tuxedo Club
TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the Tuxedo Club, a social club founded in 1936 by respected men in the African American community. In 1943, the group purchased a three-story building at the corner of Bank and Willow Street. The location acted as a meeting place for social and political purposes, while also sponsoring community service projects in the Capital City.
gridphilly.com
Timber! Cobbs Creek Developer Granted Zoning Exemption
On Thursday Philadelphia City Council unanimously voted to pass a bill to exempt the Cobbs Creek golf course from zoning rules protecting steep slopes from logging. Those steep slope protections exist to prevent erosion and flooding caused when trees, whose roots hold soil in place, are cut down. The bill creates a special “overlay district” in which City zoning requirements are altered.
5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area
The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
Trenton Firefighters Quickly Extinguish House Fire
February 6, 2023 TRENTON (Mercer) – City firefighters extinguished a fire today (Monday, Feb. 6) before it could cause any…
Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
N.J. university president and provost discriminated against Black dean, lawsuit alleges
A former dean at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton has filed a lawsuit against the college, claiming the university president and a top administrator discriminated against him and eventually forcing him out of his job because he is Black and has diabetes. Joseph Youngblood II, of Hopewell, said in...
Comments / 3