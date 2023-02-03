ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton needs more than one director for Health and Recreation departments (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Let’s deploy a word never before used here — ‘cockamamie’ — which defines as ridiculous or implausible. The adjective serves as perfect description for this idea that Maria Richardson, already director of Recreation Natural Resources & Culture can serve as acting director for the Health & Human Services Department. And, when Mayor Reed Gusciora leaves town for an expanded period of time, Richardson occasionally stands in as city leader. She may or may not write grants for Trenton. And, there have been sightings of Richardson driving a street sweeper in the East Ward.
TRENTON, NJ
70and73.com

Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.

The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
headynj.com

Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary

Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
70and73.com

Tractor-trailer repair firm wants to add nine bays to its Cherry Hill facility on Astoria Boulevard.

A company that services tank trucks plans to expand its building on Astoria Boulevard in Cherry Hill by adding nine repair bays for the tractor-trailers. PSC Custom LLC, which does business as Polar Service Centers, is scheduled to appear before the Township Planning Board on Monday seeking approval for its preliminary and final site plan for the 8,847-square-foot addition.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
trentonnj.org

Capital City Newsletter: January Edition

The city is bustling with accomplishments and brand-new events in the new year. The City of Trenton welcomed the new year with its annual Three Kings Day celebration on the East State Street front steps of City Hall. Embracing kids and their parents is nothing new in our city. And we anticipate that this year will bring about a lot of wonderful things.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Spring Street Neighborhood

TRENTON – In celebration of the rich black history in Trenton, today’s topic is the Spring Street Neighborhood. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, Spring Street was the center of Trenton’s middle-class African-American community. Through the 1920s, only one family identified as non-White on the street. However, by the turn of the decade, most residents were declared “colored” or “mulatto.”
TRENTON, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
eastside-online.org

Habitat for Humanity holds a day-build trip

On January 26th, 2023, some of Cherry Hill East’s Habitat for Humanity members spent the day volunteering their time to help others. Accompanied by club advisors Mr. Console and Mr. Mancinelli, 36 students boarded a school bus to Burlington County at 8 am and arrived back at East at around 2 pm. The students were able to work on a construction site or organize hardware and furniture at the Habitat for Humanity Restore.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Opinion: Camden Must Continue the Push to Close the Digital Divide

When our schools reopened this academic year, parents, teachers, administrators, and students alike breathed a huge sigh of relief for the return to normalcy. It has never been more gratifying to see our community smile, learn and play — together. However, there is one thing I do not want to see a return to the pre-pandemic norm: the concept that high-speed home broadband connectivity is not critical. When the pandemic struck, it quickly became clear that connectivity at home is more than just a “nice to have” — it is essential to empower future generations with the tools they need to thrive...
CAMDEN, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Tuxedo Club

TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the Tuxedo Club, a social club founded in 1936 by respected men in the African American community. In 1943, the group purchased a three-story building at the corner of Bank and Willow Street. The location acted as a meeting place for social and political purposes, while also sponsoring community service projects in the Capital City.
TRENTON, NJ
gridphilly.com

Timber! Cobbs Creek Developer Granted Zoning Exemption

On Thursday Philadelphia City Council unanimously voted to pass a bill to exempt the Cobbs Creek golf course from zoning rules protecting steep slopes from logging. Those steep slope protections exist to prevent erosion and flooding caused when trees, whose roots hold soil in place, are cut down. The bill creates a special “overlay district” in which City zoning requirements are altered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area

The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
