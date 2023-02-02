Read full article on original website
NC woman accused of killing firefighter husband given $1 million bond
A woman accused of killing her firefighter husband has been granted bond.
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
NC teen charged in connection to shooting death, police say
A Greensboro teen was charged with first-degree murder after a body was found on Monday on St. Croix Place, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
WXII 12
Greensboro barricade victim told police that suspect said he was going to kill her
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The two men who barricaded themselves and took a hostage in Greensboro Saturday appeared in court Monday. The two brothers, Evan and Mark Parrish appeared separately before the court Monday. According to a Greensboro Police Department detective, officers originally went to the home on Wayside Drive...
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at NC gentleman’s club, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Greensboro police arrested Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem. Hunter has been charged […]
WXII 12
Suspect identified in 1987 cold case murder of Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The family of Mary Mathis Davis of Lexington is finally getting closure and answers after she was murdered 36 years ago. Davis was last seen May 30, 1987, at a Lexington Lanier’s Ace Hardware store. She worked for a brief period before failing to return after her lunch break. The following day, police told her family the devastating news: Davis had been found dead, strangled.
Guilford County man who escaped death penalty could earn parole from life sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A man from Guilford County who escaped the death penalty for murdering his former girlfriend is being considered for parole from his life sentence in prison. Terry Lynn Jordan is serving life after being convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 21, 1991, in Guilford County Superior Court. He could be the […]
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His System
On the evening of December 12, 2022, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant walked out of her Greensboro, North Carolina home. Neighbors told reporters this was a regular process for Brandi. She often left her home at night, alone. There was a problem, though. She is the mother of a set of 1-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old son. Brandi, who was on probation for a felony hit and run, would often leave the young children in the house alone, with no adult supervision. Someone called Child Protective Services and reported Brandi. Nothing happened. Unfortunately, the following morning and that fact would be fatal for the three innocent toddlers.
WYFF4.com
'They picked the wrong vehicle': AirTag helps family find their stolen car
CARY, N.C. — A North Carolina family says technology that costs under $30 helped police find their stolen car within minutes. And they want other families to know about it. "I'm like, am I just sleepy and not seeing the car right," Antar Muhammad told WRAL. Antar and Leslie...
Rev. Gregory Drumwright found not guilty in Alamance County protest arrests after appeal, releases statement
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A court has found a Civil Rights leader and reverend not guilty after he was arrested and charged during a demonstration in Graham in 2020. Reverend Gregory Drumwright was initially found guilty of resisting and obstruction of a public officer as well as failure to disperse in September of 2021. […]
18-year-old charged murder after man found dead on St. Croix Place in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to a body found in Greensboro Monday, according to police. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. Police have since identified 21-year-old Quantell Tehmel White as the person found dead with a...
abc45.com
Two men arrested after barricading themselves in their home
Greensboro — Greensboro Police Officers came out to 1408 Wayside Dr., looking for 55-year-old Evan Parrish and 52-year-old Mark Parrish. When police arrived at the home both men barricaded themselves inside and announced they had a hostage inside. Police, the Special Response Team, and the Negotiations Team began negotiating with the two men.
WXII 12
Robber caught on surveillance camera stealing cash, police search for suspect
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Managers of an Asheboro restaurant are asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect. Surveillance video from the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant captured the moment a man took money from the cash register. This happened when an employee briefly turned away. The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant...
‘Best day of my life:’ Lexington family gets closure after 36-year-old cold case solved
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington family left the Lexington Police Department on Monday crying tears of joy after learning who was responsible for murdering their loved one. DNA helped solve the case of Mary Mathis Davis. One family member told FOX8 it was the best day of her life. We spoke to a former […]
1 student with minor injuries after Winston-Salem school bus crash on W 25th St, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called about an accident involving a bus and a car around 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to the police, the bus was making a right turn from Collins Street onto the eastbound […]
Man Charged With Murder After Dismembered Body Found in a Barrel on His Property
A 42-year-old parolee, who was already in custody on stolen vehicle and drug-related charges, faces a murder charge after authorities say they found a sealed 55-gallon barrel on his property containing hardened concrete and the dismembered remains of a man last seen on Christmas Eve. Jackie Lamar Bright was charged...
alamancenews.com
BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty
A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
Victim identified in deadly pedestrian crash on Prospect Street; driver was attempting to pass another car, troopers say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by an SUV early Monday morning, troopers say. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday they were called to a crash on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County. They say that a man was driving north […]
Man accused of breaking into and sleeping in Archdale man’s home: sheriff’s office
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into and sleeping inside of an Archdale home, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies came to US 311 after getting a call from the victim claiming that he arrived home and found a man asleep inside. Investigators say they […]
