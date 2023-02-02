ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Related
Queen City News

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at NC gentleman’s club, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Greensboro police arrested Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem. Hunter has been charged […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Suspect identified in 1987 cold case murder of Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The family of Mary Mathis Davis of Lexington is finally getting closure and answers after she was murdered 36 years ago. Davis was last seen May 30, 1987, at a Lexington Lanier’s Ace Hardware store. She worked for a brief period before failing to return after her lunch break. The following day, police told her family the devastating news: Davis had been found dead, strangled.
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His System

On the evening of December 12, 2022, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant walked out of her Greensboro, North Carolina home. Neighbors told reporters this was a regular process for Brandi. She often left her home at night, alone. There was a problem, though. She is the mother of a set of 1-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old son. Brandi, who was on probation for a felony hit and run, would often leave the young children in the house alone, with no adult supervision. Someone called Child Protective Services and reported Brandi. Nothing happened. Unfortunately, the following morning and that fact would be fatal for the three innocent toddlers.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Two men arrested after barricading themselves in their home

Greensboro — Greensboro Police Officers came out to 1408 Wayside Dr., looking for 55-year-old Evan Parrish and 52-year-old Mark Parrish. When police arrived at the home both men barricaded themselves inside and announced they had a hostage inside. Police, the Special Response Team, and the Negotiations Team began negotiating with the two men.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty

A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

