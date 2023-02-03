Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Avelacom appoints Timothy Wong to run new Hong Kong office toward APAC expansion
Avelacom helps to achieve sub-millisecond speed of market data and order execution across both derivatives exchanges and crypto markets. Avelacom has appointed Timothy Wong as VP of Sales for the Asia Pacific region as the provider of low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions announced the opening of its Hong Kong office.
ffnews.com
Conferma Pay Announces Appointment of Jason Lalor as Chief Executive Officer
Conferma Pay and Sabre Corporation today announce the appointment of Jason Lalor as Chief Executive Officer of Conferma Pay. The appointment follows Sabre’s acquisition of Conferma Pay in August 2022, and its announcement of a new partnership and minority investment by Mastercard in November 2022 – which was completed on January 31, 2023.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar development partnership supports Tribal communities and corporate ESG goals
Seneca Solar, the energy solutions division of Seneca Holdings, LLC, is expanding its strategic partnership with Alternative Energy Development Group (AEDG), a developer of commercial and industrial clean energy projects. Seneca Solar is a Tribal-owned business whose profits go directly toward supporting the on-territory needs of the members of the...
msn.com
FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings
(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery. Most Read from Bloomberg. The company plans to consolidate some teams and functions in addition to the...
assetservicingtimes.com
Broadridge partners with Point Focal for data services
Broadridge partners with Point Focal for data services. Broadridge Financial Solutions has partnered with analytics solution provider Point Focal to provide its clients with better access to portfolio analytics and data-driven insights. As part of the mandate, Point Focal reports will be available on Broadridge’s NYFIX, an order-routing network platform,...
financefeeds.com
Binance suspends US dollar deposits and withdrawals
Binance, the world’s largest digital asset ecosystem, informed its users that is “temporarily” suspending US dollar withdrawals and deposits using bank accounts starting on Wednesday. A Binance spokesperson noted that the service disruption will affect users of US dollar-held bank accounts, who allegedly represent “only 0.01% of...
Qosina Appoints Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President
RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Qosina Corp., a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005457/en/ Lee Pochter, Qosina’s new Executive Vice President. (Photo: Business Wire)
Endeavor Promotes Maura McGreevy to Chief Communications Officer
Endeavor has appointed Maura McGreevy as Chief Communications Officer, the company announced Monday. McGreevy has served as Head of Communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG, which handles sports, events, fashion and media, and 160over90, a global cultural marketing agency, since 2014. As CCO, McGreevy will lead Endeavor’s global communications team, overseeing...
eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications
EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
financefeeds.com
Research market in dire straits as SEC’s ‘no-action’ letter on MiFID II lapses in June – survey
“Of all the regulatory news that has hit the research market in the last few months, this is the one change that will fundamentally impact what fund managers can access and pay for in future.”. Markets are unprepared for the imminent structural changes impacting the investment research industry from summer...
financefeeds.com
Binance launches new tax tool for exchange users
Binance has unveiled a tax calculator tool to tackle a surge in tax audits that have targeted individuals trading cryptocurrency. Dubbed ‘Binance Tax,’ the tool aims to resolve the tax dilemma for the exchange users since it produces a variety of filing formats that the tax authorities often require. This service, which is completely free, enables users to generate well-organized crypto tax reports, which can then be downloaded for tax filing.
financefeeds.com
HKEX partners with Saudi exchange for cross listings, ESG, Fintech
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle Eastern region, are one of the world’s most dynamic and exciting economic and innovation hubs and also home to some of the fastest growing investor groups in the world. Hong Kong and HKEX’s markets offer significant opportunities for international investors and corporates, including unrivalled connectivity to the Mainland Chinese markets through our unique Connect programmes. This agreement signals the beginning of even greater collaboration between our companies and our home markets, and we look forward to exploring many future areas of cooperation.”
salestechstar.com
Itential Debuts ServiceNow Application to Enable Cloud-Like Service Delivery for Infrastructure Changes
Application provides ServiceNow users with turnkey infrastructure automations published in the Itential Automation Platform. Itential, the leader in hybrid cloud network infrastructure automation and orchestration, today announced at Cisco Live EMEA 2023 the release of its new certified ServiceNow application, available today in the ServiceNow store. The application simplifies the consumption of network infrastructure automations by providing ServiceNow users with a turnkey method to run automations that enables cloud-like service delivery for infrastructure changes.
salestechstar.com
OpenBots Expands List of Growing Partnerships as Part of Its Automation Delivery Services
The bundled and fully featured Intelligent Automation Platform OpenBots adds two renowned companies to its partner network to continue helping businesses grow and expand using world-class automation services. OpenBots is proud to assist companies in carrying out automation workflow solutions that successfully mimic human behavior and interactions on computers, connect...
financefeeds.com
Tough break for the SEC with NYSE outage
Two weeks ago, we saw somewhat ironic timing with the NYSE opening process interruption in conjunction with the start of the winter Securities Trader Association events circuit. There were two high profile events for the cooperative — one in Chicago and one in Baltimore — each with plenty to discuss. The focus, however, quickly turned to exchange stability, particularly in light of pending market structure change proposals that would equate to the biggest shift since Regulation NMS was implemented in 2005. Not the least of these proposals would be the Order Competition Rule, or the proposal to move retail orders to the exchange for execution rather than through the current PFOF structure routing to the wholesaler internalizers. This could perhaps lead to a closer look into the type of messaging this will entail and the operational load that will have to be consumed.
ffnews.com
Nordea Supports Small and Medium-sized Businesses Together With the European Investment Fund
Together with the European Investment Fund, Nordea is introducing a new range of guaranteed loans for small and medium-sized enterprises to accelerate innovation and the transition to a green and sustainable economy. The European Investment Fund (EIF) guarantees loans up to EUR 115 million in partnership with the InvestEU programme....
financefeeds.com
UK court to end SVS Securities special administration by 15 March
An update published today by Leonard Curtis said the UK high court of justice is expected to approve their application to bring the special administration of the failed wealth manager SVS Securities to an end. The application is scheduled to be heard on 15 March 2023. Once confirmed, the liquidators...
Dialpad Brings Ai at Work to the World’s Biggest Advertising Stage
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Alert the Ai fanatics, the Ai curious, the robo enthusiasts, and pop culture connoisseurs! Dialpad, Inc., the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is changing the way the world works together, is taking viewers back in time and into the future in mere seconds on February 12 with its debut Big Game ad “The Good Ai” featuring 42 (yes, 42!) Ai references of past and present. The ad, produced by Hybrid Productions, pays homage to the most pivotal moments in Ai history and speaks to what’s to come as Ai powers the future of work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005387/en/ Dialpad debuts its first-ever ad at the Big Game, featuring 42 Ai easter eggs (Photo: Dialpad)
