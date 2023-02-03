Two weeks ago, we saw somewhat ironic timing with the NYSE opening process interruption in conjunction with the start of the winter Securities Trader Association events circuit. There were two high profile events for the cooperative — one in Chicago and one in Baltimore — each with plenty to discuss. The focus, however, quickly turned to exchange stability, particularly in light of pending market structure change proposals that would equate to the biggest shift since Regulation NMS was implemented in 2005. Not the least of these proposals would be the Order Competition Rule, or the proposal to move retail orders to the exchange for execution rather than through the current PFOF structure routing to the wholesaler internalizers. This could perhaps lead to a closer look into the type of messaging this will entail and the operational load that will have to be consumed.

