CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a brand new $31 million facility on Chicago's West Side. It is a great place for young people to play multiple sports and do so much more. It came together thanks to the efforts of many, including a now-former Cubs outfielder. Jason Heyward and others officially cut the ribbon, opening the brand new North Austin Center on Chicago's West Side."This community has been waiting for something like this to be here, and now I see them just taking it with open arms and ready to run with that," he said. It is a beautiful 10 acre...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO