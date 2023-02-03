Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Vashon tops Simeon in Missouri-Illinois boys basketball showdown at Bank of O'Fallon Shootout
O’FALLON, Ill. – Vashon basketball coach Tony Irons wasn’t feeling great when the talented Wolverines’ treacherous early season schedule left them with as many losses as wins after 14 games. “We knew we the caliber of competition that we were playing was high level and we weren’t playing our best ...
evanstonian.net
Boys basketball defeats defending state champs at Welsh-Ryan Arena
The E-Town Showdown has certainly lived up to its name. In 2019, Evanston defeated current Golden State Warrior Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Sussex-Hamilton (WI) in triple overtime, 70-68. Last year to the day, the Kits knocked off the top-ranked Trevians of New Trier in a thriller, 62-55. On Saturday night, in the third annual E-Town Showdown at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Kits (20-7, 5-4 CSL) mustered out a 66-64 overtime win against defending IHSA Class 4A state champs Glenbard West (16-9).
6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports
High-level student-athletes were once again on display in the Loyola Academy gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. But this celebration came without a scoreboard as 13 Ramblers were recognized for their college commitments on the penultimate National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year. Six more Loyola football players found their collegiate homes, joining […] The post 6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports appeared first on The Record.
NBC Chicago
Former Cubs OF Jason Heyward Opens Baseball Academy in Chicago's West Side
Jason Heyward opens baseball academy in West Side neighborhood originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward gave back to the Chicago community last week, when he opened a new baseball academy in the Austin neighborhood. The academy is part of a new 150,000 square foot North Austin Community Center at 1841 N. Laramie Avenue, aimed at offering sports and wellness programming and education for local kids and families.
New North Austin Center brings safe place to play sports, learn after school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a brand new $31 million facility on Chicago's West Side. It is a great place for young people to play multiple sports and do so much more. It came together thanks to the efforts of many, including a now-former Cubs outfielder. Jason Heyward and others officially cut the ribbon, opening the brand new North Austin Center on Chicago's West Side."This community has been waiting for something like this to be here, and now I see them just taking it with open arms and ready to run with that," he said. It is a beautiful 10 acre...
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
Fire rips through industrial building in Austin near Cicero CTA Green Line station
Chicago firefighters are battling a stubborn blaze at a West Side industrial building, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94
CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
Man shot in South Side parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
fox32chicago.com
New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson
CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
topshelfmusicmag.com
Windy City Smokeout Festival drops 2023 lineup
Chicago is gearing up to rock with its Windy City Smokeout Festival coming to the United Center from July 13-16th, 2023. The four days of festival-style outdoor cooking and music will feature headlining acts from some of the biggest names in country music including Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, and Zac Brown Band.
11-Year-Old Was Shot at Gas Station, and Mom Says ‘I Need a Miracle’ as Girl Clings to Life
An 11-year-old Chicago girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the face as an innocent bystander in a crossfire, while authorities are searching for suspects in the shooting. Ny-Andra Dyer was sitting with her family in their car at a BP gas station on Monday when three men she did not know … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0