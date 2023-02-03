Read full article on original website
Husker Men Earn No. 5 National Ranking
The Nebraska men's track and field team earned its highest ranking in 10 years as it moved up one spot to No. 5 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings released on Monday. The last time the Husker men were ranked as high as No. 5 was in 2013....
Huskers Sign Schmucker to 2023-24 Class
Nebraska Head Coach Pablo Morales announced the addition of Jordyn Schmucker to the swimming and diving program on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schmucker is the third diver to sign for the 2023-24 season and the ninth member of the class. As a record-breaking diver from Farmington, Minn., Schmucker will add valued...
Tominaga's 30 Points Power Nebraska Past Penn State
Keisei Tominaga finished with a career-high 30 points, as Nebraska led nearly wire to wire in a 72-63 victory over Penn State Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. Tominaga's 30-point outburst – the first by a Husker since December of 2021 – was highlighted by 12-of-18 shooting, including a career-high five 3-pointers, as Nebraska (11-13, 4-9) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Huskers Finish in Third at PRC Championships
Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team finished in third place at the Patriot Rifle Conference (PRC) Championships with a final aggregate score of 4,724. As a team in the air rifle event on Sunday, the Huskers shot a score of 2,376 to finish third in that event. Nebraska's aggregate of 4,724 is both the second-highest total of the season and in Nebraska Rifle history.
Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records
LINCOLN, Neb. - On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women's shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men's heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
Huskers Hunt Road Win at Northwestern
Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) Monday, February 6, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT) Mike Hall (PBP), Naz Hillmon (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM/1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Huskers...
Huskers Top Purdue for Second Win This Weekend
West Lafayette, Ind. – Behind Silas Allred's second-straight pin, the Nebraska wrestling team (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) got its second win of the weekend with a 22-12 victory over Purdue (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) on Saturday evening. Action started against the Boilermakers at 165 pounds where Bubba Wilson faced...
Huskers Open Spring in Florida
The Nebraska women's golf team tees up its 2023 spring season by traveling to Boca Raton for the FAU Paradise Invitational, Feb. 6-7. The 14 teams in the tournament, hosted by Florida Atlantic University, will face a challenging 6,204-yard, par-72 layout at the Osprey Point Golf Club. Pre-tournament action begins with Sunday's practice round, before the Huskers open competition on Monday with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. (CT). Following a 36-hole day on Monday, the tournament will conclude with the final round on Tuesday, beginning again with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. (CT).
