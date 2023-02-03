The Nebraska women's golf team tees up its 2023 spring season by traveling to Boca Raton for the FAU Paradise Invitational, Feb. 6-7. The 14 teams in the tournament, hosted by Florida Atlantic University, will face a challenging 6,204-yard, par-72 layout at the Osprey Point Golf Club. Pre-tournament action begins with Sunday's practice round, before the Huskers open competition on Monday with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. (CT). Following a 36-hole day on Monday, the tournament will conclude with the final round on Tuesday, beginning again with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. (CT).

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO