Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Looper

James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation

The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
People

Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.

