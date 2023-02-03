Read full article on original website
Related
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
digg.com
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say
Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly
The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
thedigitalfix.com
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Inside the Magic
Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom Taking Over ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Boot Johnny Depp
Disney’s future plans for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise may be coming into focus. There have been numerous rumors about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise since it was revealed that Disney would likely not be bringing back Johnny Depp to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Star Returns For Upcoming Prequel as Wizarding World “Reset” Looms
Rumors that Warner Bros. is planning to “reset” the Harry Potter film series continue to spread throughout the Wizarding World like stories of Voldemort’s return. For now, only one thing’s for certain — the last two Fantastic Beasts films did very little to impress at the box office.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Comments / 5