Provo, UT

247Sports

Looking at BYU's Preferred Walk-On Class of 2023

Preferred walk-ons don't get the publicity that scholarship players do. The NCAA still has the bewildering rule that prevents NCAA head coaches from talking about them at all on National Signing Day, so most PWOs never get their time in the sun. While it's true that most don't end up making a huge impact on the field, they are a valuable and critical piece of any college football program.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season

PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Searching For Answers After Second Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah basketball suffered their second straight loss against Stanford, Thursday night after having a three-game stretch where they looked like they had everything figured out. With post-season play on the line, the Runnin’ Utes will be looking for answers against Cal at home on Sunday afternoon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How a Utah nonprofit is using tattoos to help cancer warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – When Carly Pace was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, she never thought that something good could come from having cancer. At just 28, she was suddenly faced with decisions like how to pay for mounting medical bills and whether to do in vitro fertilization to prepare for the permanent impact chemo could have on her reproductive health.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store

PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
PROVO, UT
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rmef.org

19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub

Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
MAPLETON, UT
kuer.org

Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here

It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Snowmobile Accident in Cache...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

