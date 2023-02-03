This is just another day for West Virginia basketball. Don't diminish what awaits the Mountaineers. Instead, understand the challenge and the consequences. True, WVU is at home for the 7 p.m. game against yet another formidable foe. This time, it's No. 11 Iowa State, a mercurial team in that it's beaten the No. 1 team in the country but also blown a 23-point lead to lose to a team that was 0-8 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are 2-5 on the road with losses by 18 and 17 in non-conference play and two, three and two in conference games. Go figure.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO