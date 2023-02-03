Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Another day at the Coliseum for WVU and postseason pursuit
This is just another day for West Virginia basketball. Don't diminish what awaits the Mountaineers. Instead, understand the challenge and the consequences. True, WVU is at home for the 7 p.m. game against yet another formidable foe. This time, it's No. 11 Iowa State, a mercurial team in that it's beaten the No. 1 team in the country but also blown a 23-point lead to lose to a team that was 0-8 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are 2-5 on the road with losses by 18 and 17 in non-conference play and two, three and two in conference games. Go figure.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said ahead of West Virginia
Iowa State currently sits at 7-3 in conference play, with another opportunity Wednesday night as the Cyclones take on West Virginia on the road on national TV. Ahead of the game, T.J. Otzelberger met with the local media to discuss his team, preparing for West Virginia, success of Cyclones in the NBA and more.
Iowa bracketology update: Where things stand with eight regular season games remaining
Iowa basketball has eight games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Hawkeyes will look to close out the year in hopes of making it back to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa has won seven of its last nine games, and that has seemed to put it comfortably in the NCAA Tournament conversation as there was a point where things were not looking so hot.
247Sports
Kansas vs. Texas basketball: Jayhawks wow media with top-10 win over Longhorns
If someone would have said going in that Kansas All-America candidate Jalen Wilson would only score two points, most would have chalked up a big win for Texas. But behind 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals from Dajuan Harris and 21 points from Gradey Dick, the Jayhawks were able to overwhelm Texas in the paint. Kansas garnered a combined 43 second-chance and fast-break points, showing the level of intensity the Jayhawks logged. And three other Kansas players joined Harris and Dick in double figures.
KU football transfers receive individual grades from 247Sports
The Kansas football program continues to recruit the transfer portal well under Lance Leipold. For the third-consecutive offseason KU has added double-digit transfers. Just like last year, KU used the mid-year transfer market to add players who will be on campus for spring practice, which is set to begin on February 28. KU added 10 mid-year transfers who will arrive on scholarship and all of them are on campus and in classes, including six players on defense, three players on offense and one specialist.
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
Super Bowl 2023: How Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players ranked as recruits
How did Super Bowl players rank as recruits? It’s one of the most popular questions ahead of when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in Arizona (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). There are a lot of narratives about recruiting rankings. Most of them cherry pick a two-star...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0