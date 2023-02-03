ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Massive fire at bank after car hits gas line

BLOOMINGDALE, Illinois (WBBM) -- A Chase Bank in west suburban Bloomingdale went up in flames Friday night after a driver crashed into the building's gas line - rupturing it and causing an explosion. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, firefighters spent hours working to get the fire under control...
BLOOMINGDALE, IL

