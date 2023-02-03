Read full article on original website
pgjonline.com
Australia's Beach Energy Reaches Deal with Webuild on Waitsia Gas Project
(Reuters) — Australia's Beach Energy Ltd. on Monday said it reached a deal with Italy's Webuild SpA to complete delivery of the A$768 million ($528.92 million) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, subject to approval from the project's contractor Clough Ltd., which was placed into administration in December. The company...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after images show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 2,300 people and causing widespread destruction. The first quake, of 7.8 magnitude, struck in the early hours near the city of Gaziantep, in southern Turkey. Hours later, as people were still searching for survivors in the rubble, there was by a similar-sized quake, 60 miles (100km) to the north.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
France 24
Western allies seize Iran arms shipment bound for Yemen's rebels
An operation by Western allies reportedly led by France seized a boatload of weapons and ammunition allegedly being sent to Yemen from Iran last month, the US military said. More than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles were recovered in the January 15 operation in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.
Wagner mercenaries sustain losses in fight for Central African Republic gold
Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group have sustained heavy casualties in a new surge of fighting between government troops and rebels over the control of lucrative goldmines in Central African Republic (CAR). The clashes come amid increasing instability in the anarchic, resource-rich country, which in recent years has become one...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]
An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Quartz
Somalia is the most corrupt country in the world
Somalia sits at the bottom of the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index by Berlin-based corruption watchdog Transparency International that surveyed 180 countries. The never-ending conflict in the Horn of Africa country remains the leading cause of the runaway corruption, as terrorism, suppression of press freedom, political, social and economic instability, and suppressed freedom of speech have created fertile grounds for the vice to thrive.
pgjonline.com
Turkey's Ceyhan Oil Terminal, Iraq's KRG Pipeline Halted After Earthquake
(Reuters) — A major earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday has halted operations at Turkey's oil terminal in Ceyhan and flows via Iraq's northern oil export pipeline from Kirkuk. Turkish pipeline operator BOTAS said there was no damage on main pipelines which carry crude oil from...
The Jewish Press
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
Israel to Chad: need to curb Iran, Hezbollah clout in Sahel
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Chadian President Mahamat Deby, in Israel to open an embassy on Thursday, heard his hosts’ concern about what they described as the clout of their arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah in Africa’s Sahel region.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Envoy to Zambia Mugged Despite Bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
Early Photos Show Devastation In Turkey, Syria After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake
The U.S. pledged to provide “any and all” assistance needed as rescue efforts began.
South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs
CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbouring Namibia.
‘Catastrophic’ earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills at least 4,300 people
International rescue missions were rushing to Turkey and Syria on Monday after one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region in at least a century left more than 4,300 people dead, thousands injured and an unknown number trapped in the rubble. The early-morning quake and dozens of aftershocks...
watchers.news
Powerful M7.8 earthquake hits Turkey – Syria border region, leaving more than 2 300 people dead
A powerful earthquake registered by the USGS as M7.8 hit the highly populated Turkey – Syria border region at 01:17 UTC (04:17 local time) on Monday, February 6, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 17.9 km (11.1 miles). EMSC reports M7.8 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). Numerous moderate to very strong aftershocks were registered, including M6.7 at 01:28 UTC.
More than 3,400 people have died after earthquakes hammer Turkey and Syria
A powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more. Hundreds of families are still trapped.
