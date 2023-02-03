Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 2,300 people and causing widespread destruction. The first quake, of 7.8 magnitude, struck in the early hours near the city of Gaziantep, in southern Turkey. Hours later, as people were still searching for survivors in the rubble, there was by a similar-sized quake, 60 miles (100km) to the north.

