In boost for Ford and Tesla, Treasury changes EV tax rules making it easier to qualify as an SUV

After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Mercedes owner throws money on Ground after refueling, leaves female attendant in tears
It’s said that one can know a person’s character based on how they treat those below them. Few wealthy people treat those below them poorly, thinking the latter are beneath them, even when they’re working hard for a living.
China to offer free fertility treatment in bid to boost record low birth rate
China is planning to offer free fertility treatment to citizens under its national insurance scheme in a bid to reverse its plummeting birth rate. The National Healthcare Security Administration announced on Sunday it would extend its coverage to help shoulder the costs for families trying to conceive. It said the...
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
Speaking at The Economic Club of Washington, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the Fed doesn't have the ability to protect the US economy from a potential US credit default crisis if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Fed Chair Powell: Inflation fight will take 'a...
Zoom will lay off 1,300 employees and CEO is taking a massive pay cut
Zoom on Tuesday said it will lay off about 1,300 employees, or approximately 15% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to announce significant job cuts as a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for digital services wanes. In a memo to employees, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said the layoffs would...
Biden's dramatic warning to China
President Joe Biden starkly warned he will protect America against Chinese threats to its sovereignty and singled out President Xi Jinping -- a striking escalation of a suspected spy balloon showdown during his State of the Union address. Biden called out Beijing on Tuesday before millions of viewers in the...
