NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island woman has been reported missing. The New York City Police Department has issued a missing persons notice for 54-year-old Nina Strickland. Strickland was last seen on Sunday leaving her home. Police said at around 4 pm, she left her Michelle Court home and has not been seen since. She was described by detectives as a black female, approximately 5'6″ in height, approximately 120 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. The missing was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO