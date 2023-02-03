Read full article on original website
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Woman pronounced dead at N.Y. nursing facility is found breathing at funeral home hours later
A woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home Saturday morning, only to be discovered breathing nearly three hours later, police said. The 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m., Suffolk County police said. She was taken to O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m.
2 men posing as energy company workers break into NYC home and tie up 58-year-old woman
A 58-year-old woman was tied up inside her Brooklyn apartment after two men posing as employees of the Con Edison energy company forced their way inside her home. The men knocked on the door of the woman's apartment on Rockaway Parkway at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 6, with one of the men announcing that he was from "Con Ed," a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, tells TODAY.com.
Woman, 82, found breathing at Long Island funeral home hours after being pronounced dead
PORT JEFFERSON, NY (PIX11) — An 82-year-old woman was found breathing at a funeral home on Saturday, hours after she was pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing center, officials said. The woman, who has not been publicly named, was pronounced dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson on Saturday at […]
Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island
ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Woman killed at train tracks had the sweetness of an angel
Anna Hongach, the woman who died on the Metro North tracks in Peekskill early Monday morning, January 30, after being struck by the 5:51 am southbound train, was a beautiful, generous person who loved browsing the flea market and making latch hook rugs. Metro North officials said she was on the tracks near the Hudson Avenue crossing when the train was approaching the station. She suffered from mental illness and was depressed about recently losing her job, said her friends and Pastor Robert Lindenberg of Peak Community Church.
Man, 72, dies a month after being struck by Bronx hit-and-run SUV driver
A 72-year-old man died nearly a month after he was struck by an SUV in the Bronx in a hit-and-run accident, cops said Sunday. Cristobal Acosta was crossing the intersection at E. 168th St. and Walton Ave. in Concourse when the driver of an Audi SUV slammed into him about 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20. The impact threw Acosta to the ground. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital with injuries to his head ...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident
PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help
HOLMDEL, NJ - Neighbors can help find triumph in tragedy and find the Rubin's dog Duke who fled the blaze that burned down their home today. The family made it out alive and are searching for their beloved pet. Read this message from Zdena Rubin: "We can't find our dog, Duke. He's part shepherd part husky. Duke weighs 105 pounds and he just turned one on January 28th. The firefighters told us there was a report of a loose large shepherd dog in the neighborhood." Contact Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400 if you see Duke!
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
Orange County Fire Control responds to wood shop barn fire in Goshen
Authorities say no homes are in danger.
Parents Seek Answers After Baby Dies at Mount Sinai During NYC Nurses Strike
As striking nurses picketed outside Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital on Jan. 11, the parents of 4-month-old Noah Morton say they were at their sick baby’s bedside, only mildly aware of the work stoppage. Speaking exclusively to the NBC New York I-Team, Craige Morton and his wife Saran say...
Rescuers say pigeon found dyed pink in New York City park is not doing well
NEW YORK - The pigeon found dyed pink isn't doing too well. That's according to the Wild Bird Fund. They said little Flamingo is essentially living inside a cloud because of the fumes from the dye. They're worried about his respiratory health as they struggle to remove the dye from his feathers. He was found in a local park covered in the dye. A reminder: Never dye a bird, and don't release domesticated animals into the wild.
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Staten Island woman reportedly missing since Sunday
NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island woman has been reported missing. The New York City Police Department has issued a missing persons notice for 54-year-old Nina Strickland. Strickland was last seen on Sunday leaving her home. Police said at around 4 pm, she left her Michelle Court home and has not been seen since. She was described by detectives as a black female, approximately 5’6″ in height, approximately 120 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. The missing was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is The post Staten Island woman reportedly missing since Sunday appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Love Psychic' Convinced Client To Mail $90M In Jewels To Paramus, Federal Court Docs Say
A precious, pink, 13.15-carat diamond from Qatar was among the $90 million worth of jewelry that a New Jersey relationship psychic convinced a client to swipe in his quest for love, court papers say. John Lee, who has a mailing address on Route 17 in Paramus, met his alleged victim...
Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.
HAZLET, NJ: A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported.
