Hextall: Tuning out Sullivan? Pack your bags
Ron Hextall had a chance Sunday to say that he has no concerns that any of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ players are tuning out Mike Sullivan, their coach for more than seven years.
Yardbarker
Hextall Seems to Indicate Penguins Trade for 3rd Line, Won’t Dump Top Pick
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins need to improve their chemistry, especially on the much criticized third line. They will not make merely a shakeup trade, and a Penguins trade involving their first-round pick, at least for a salary dump, is basically off-limits. Penguins GM Ron Hextall addressed the media...
NHL
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne
According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies
The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Yardbarker
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination
The Green Bay Packers appear to be headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record this past season. One season after trading away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers look like they will be trading away superstar and four-time most valuable player, quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Penguins, Flyers, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins want to add but there are things they are not willing to sacrifice or trade to make the additions they might feel they need. Meanwhile, is there a team looking at trading for Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers? The Vancouver Canucks are still shopping Brock Boeser and the Calgary Flames might be considering a change of GM. Making the playoffs got a lot more important for Brad Treliving.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL
The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
Clayton News Daily
Jack Hughes, Devils ready for new-look Canucks
Jack Hughes got a glimpse at the previous era of the Vancouver Canucks during NHL All-Star Game festivities from Thursday through Saturday. On Monday night, Hughes and the rest of his teammates get to see the new-look Canucks when the Devils host Vancouver in the first game following the All-Star Break for each team in Newark, N.J.
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER RADULOV KNOCKS OPPONENT'S TEETH OUT WITH MONSTROUS HIT IN KHL
Alex Radulov has always been kind of a savage. But this hit on Valentin Zykov was something else.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
Washington Capitals extend Sonny Milano
The Washington Capitals have extended an offseason acquisition for the second day in a row. NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reports the team re-signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year contract extension today, with an average annual value of $1.9M. Milano had a long and winding road to joining the Capitals...
chatsports.com
Hextall: Penguins “would like to get better” at the trade deadline
Ron Hextall offered comments to the media today for the first time since training camp. Coming out of the All-Star break, this was a planned meeting to give some general usual updates on the state of the team. Penguins “would like to get better” via trade. Hextall on...
Penguins general manager Ron Hextall looks to improve but with limited salary cap space
Leading up to his first two trade deadlines as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ron Hextall had a pretty consistent message: He was happy with the roster he had at his disposal. “I like our team,” Hextall said on April 7, 2021. “I like our depth. … I like...
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
Comments / 0