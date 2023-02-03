In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins want to add but there are things they are not willing to sacrifice or trade to make the additions they might feel they need. Meanwhile, is there a team looking at trading for Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers? The Vancouver Canucks are still shopping Brock Boeser and the Calgary Flames might be considering a change of GM. Making the playoffs got a lot more important for Brad Treliving.

