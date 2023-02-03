Read full article on original website
Woburn wants $250,000 from striking teachers union
WOBURN - Whether Woburn students will be able to go back to school on Monday hinges on whether the city and the teachers union can agree on a deal covering costs incurred during the weeklong strike.Mayor Scott Galvin said tentative agreements have been reached regarding teachers and paraprofessionals, but the Woburn Teachers Association is opposed to paying $250,000 as part of a return to work agreement."The one sticking point is the financial part, which is something that is a must for the city," Galvin said in a Saturday news conference. "We're looking to get our costs back. . . this...
MASSACHUSETTS COMMISSION ON THE STATUS OF WOMEN
This month marks the beginning of Black History Month (BHM), a time for reflection, recognition, and celebration of African Americans’ historical and contemporary experiences in the United States. As the current Vice-Chair of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW), and a Black woman living and working in Massachusetts, I reflect on Black History Month and the importance of lessons learned and how it has shaped our collective future. There is value in learning from our history of slavery and discrimination, bringing injustices to light in the present, and using our shared knowledge and experiences to build a brighter future.
The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System must end
Kudos to Lee Middle and High School Principal Gregg Brighenti for calling for an end to the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS). The Massachusetts Teachers Association agrees and has long been an advocate of eliminating what is a punitive and unproductive practice, unless you’re a member of the testing industry reaping millions a year selling test prep and testing materials.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
Winter Walk to raise awareness to end homelessness in Massachusetts
A new tradition begins on Sunday in Springfield, supporting the homeless population.
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT
Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
Cash Is The Word For Malden Lottery Winner
A lottery player solved the puzzles on a scratch-off ticket and was rewarded with a $1 million prize. Paul Fletcher, of Malden, won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” second-highest prize on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.Flet…
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
A Black Eye On Dracut
There are milestones and benchmarks that people inevitably use to measure the growth, stagnation and decline of a community. While most would stive to foster growth by raising standards, three members of the Dracut Board of Selectman have taken the approach to removal standards for themselves and thus be held unaccountable for stagnation and decline. I had to check my calendar after the December 13th Board of Selectmen meeting, I thought it was 1984! Truth is a lie, integrity is malfeasance, and accountability is subrogation.
The extreme cold burst some pipes, at a Boston hospital and theater
Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill. Atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the...
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
Why is a Boston, Massachusetts, Company Literally Trying to Ruin the World?
Okay, so the headline for this article is supposed to be taken tongue-in-cheek. I'm not out here trying to run a company down at all. But that said, while the advancements being made at this company in Massachusetts are impressive, they're also terrifying. And probably just asking for trouble, really.
Body cameras to start Feb. 27, says Worcester police report to City Council
WORCESTER — City police will start using body cameras Feb. 27 and are requesting three additional positions in the city’s law department to handle redactions and accommodate records requests, according to a report before the City Council this week. “I believe this technology will enhance safety, accountability and transparency,” Police Chief Steven M. Sargent wrote in a report to the council. “We have seen from other police departments already utilizing the technology that the BWC (Body Worn...
Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold in New Hampshire
💲 The Powerball jackpot has not been won since November. 💲 The winner of $100,000 Power played their numbers and doubled their winnings. 💲 Over $178,000 in prizes were won by New Hampshire players for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. It's not the jackpot, but New Hampshire had...
