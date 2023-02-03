ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Charlie Behan reveals whether he'd quit the soap

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Charlie Behan has revealed if he would ever consider quitting the soap. The actor, who has played Charlie Dean on the Channel 4 soap since 2011, was speaking to Inside Soap to talk about recent scenes from the soap, and was asked about his future on the show.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Juliet Nightingale to declare her love for Peri in Valentine's story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Juliet Nightingale will make a romantic declaration of love for ex-girlfriend Peri Lomax in Hollyoaks. Soap bosses are planning Valentine's Day scenes for the couple, after several weeks of both women struggling with their feelings for one another while Juliet battles with lymphoma. Related: Hollyoaks star Charlie...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Vicky Grant makes exit decision after shock collapse

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Vicky Grant made a decision to leave the Hollyoaks village tonight following her shock collapse. The teenager mysteriously fell down while drinking with friends at a campfire last week, spending some time in hospital as doctors rushed to ascertain the cause. It was later revealed that Vicky...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Marcus and Naomi's trap for villain Greg goes wrong

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Marcus and Naomi's attempt to spring a trap on Greg in Emmerdale has gone off the rails. Viewers will remember before the New Year that Ethan promised to file an official complaint against his co-worker Greg for sexually harassing Marcus. The sad reality in Monday's episode (February...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
digitalspy.com

Casualty star George Rainsford addresses fan concerns after Ethan exit

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star George Rainsford has opened up about a couple of specific plot points regarding his character, Ethan Hardy, and his exit from the soap. Rainsford exited the soap on February 4 after nine years on the show. Ethan left the ED behind after having coming to a realisation about his relationship with his son, Bodhi.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Shona McGarty admits fan doubts over Whitney and Zack

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has opened up about the fans’ doubts over Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's relationship. In an interview with TV Times, the star discussed the reaction from fans, saying: "Viewers weren’t that keen on them at first, and I don’t think they’re invested yet because they haven’t seen what we've done. As a viewer and a fan, I hope they could bond over this, but tragedy can also pull you apart."
digitalspy.com

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison criticises show for violent storylines

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has criticised the soap for the use of violence in its storylines. Cheryl, who played Heather Trott between 2007 and 2012, told the Daily Star she believes the soap has become too "sensationalised" and risks alienating viewers. "I am not the morality police but I...
digitalspy.com

Happy Valley's brilliant final episode fumbled one important thing

Happy Valley season 3 spoilers follow – including the final episode's ending. Sally Wainwright's beloved BBC drama has achieved what many popular shows do not: a satisfying finale that bettered our high expectations. The conclusion of the toxic push and pull between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce, which...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton hopes for Sean Tully wedding storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has given his thoughts on the future of his character Sean Tully, saying he would love to see him get married one day. When asked if he'd like a 'happily ever after' moment for his character who has previously been unlucky in...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle sparks chaos with new revenge plan

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Cain Dingle targets Will Taylor with a new revenge scheme next week. Cain starts to hold a bitter grudge after Will steps in to block him from spending time with his young son Kyle Winchester. The trouble kicks off when Amy Wyatt asks Will to look...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story

West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
digitalspy.com

Nolly's Augustus Prew breaks down the tragic goodbye scenes in episode 3

Nolly, ITV's three part drama from TV legend Russell T Davies, has just dropped on ITVX. It tells the story of Noele Gordon – actress, presenter and gay icon. While a lot of the show focuses on her achievements and her time on Crossroads, the final episode ends on a tragic note with a dying Noele in Venice and later in hospital.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien warns Sarah isn't safe in Stephen story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien opened up about how her character Sarah Platt isn’t safe in the new Stephen Reid storyline. As fans may be aware, Sarah’s uncle Stephen is the soap’s new serial killer. He has already killed Leo and Teddy, with more victims almost guaranteed to come.

