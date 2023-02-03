Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington reveals he and Rose Leslie are expecting another child together
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has announced that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together. The couple, who played Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively on the HBO show, married in 2018 before welcoming a son in 2021. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Harington...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
digitalspy.com
Reese Witherspoon teases The White Lotus star's role in Legally Blonde 3
Reese Witherspoon has promised fans that Jennifer Coolidge will absolutely be part of the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 following Coolidge's The White Lotus success. Coolidge is enjoying a bounty of awards and praise as of late thanks to her iconic turn as Tanya in the HBO series. However, one of her other iconic roles was as manicurist Paulette Bonafonté, who befriended Witherspoon's Elle in both Legally Blonde movies.
digitalspy.com
Harrison Ford celebrates Indiana Jones co-star Ke Huy Quan's Oscar nomination
Indiana Jones' Harrison Ford had nothing but praise for his former co-star, Ke Huy Quan, after learning of his Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The pair met while working together on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and thankfully Ford is a lot happier to make friends with his colleagues than Han Solo is.
digitalspy.com
Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix show adds Walking Dead star and more
Benedict Cumberbatch's new Netflix series Eric has added more cast members. The six part limited series thriller features the Doctor Strange actor as Vincent Anderson, a leading puppeteer and creator of the popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine', who finds his world turned upside down when his son disappears, leading him spiralling into homelessness and substance addiction.
digitalspy.com
Twilight's Taylor Lautner reveals how on-screen rivalry with Robert Pattinson affected his life
The Twilight Saga films were, from the second film onwards, sold on the rivalry between the two male leads, with 'Team Edward' and 'Team Jacob' being plastered on every piece of merch you think of, not to mention countless accounts on social media. The rivalry, which in the films was...
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex grilled over romance rumours after admitting he’s "fallen in love"
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex continues teasing a romance with his pro partner Vanessa Bauer. In the last episode of ITV's reality TV show, the TOWIE star cracked another cheeky joke hinting at something more than a friendship going on between him and Bauer. Host Phillip Schofield noted how...
digitalspy.com
Michael B Jordan explains how he kept Black Panther 2 return a secret
Michael B Jordan has opened up about how he managed to keep his return as Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a secret. The actor made a surprise cameo in the film when Shuri goes to the Ancestral Plane. In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he talked about how keeping all of that a secret was made possible.
digitalspy.com
Netflix responds to allegations of Squid Game reality show extreme conditions
Netflix has addressed several claims that participants of Squid Game: The Challenge are working under extreme conditions. Speaking to Variety under aliases, upto three contestants alleged that they signed on for the show in the belief that two hours would be enough to play the game and shoot it, but instead, they were subjected to almost seven-hour ordeals in minus temperatures without their coats – leading to collapsed fellow players in some cases.
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson announces new documentary
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson has announced he’s got a new TV project on the horizon where fans will see him be "totally open". The reality TV star has a new documentary coming to E4 which will follow his journey as he attempts to find out if he has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
digitalspy.com
Celebrities who have welcomed children in 2023
2022 was a big year for celebrity babies - and we're not just talking about all that nepo-baby hubbub. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became first-time parents, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed baby number two, and Nick Cannon continued to populate the planet with his 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th children.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon welcomes baby boy and shares first photo
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon has given birth to her first child. The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap between 2015 and 2020, and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple cradling their newborn. "Our beautiful boy," the caption reads. "30/01/2023." The couple,...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Shona McGarty admits fan doubts over Whitney and Zack
EastEnders star Shona McGarty has opened up about the fans’ doubts over Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's relationship. In an interview with TV Times, the star discussed the reaction from fans, saying: "Viewers weren’t that keen on them at first, and I don’t think they’re invested yet because they haven’t seen what we've done. As a viewer and a fan, I hope they could bond over this, but tragedy can also pull you apart."
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien explains Sarah's baby doubts
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Things are about to heat up for Sarah and Adam Barlow in Coronation Street. The couple are revisiting their baby story, with Adam keen to grow their family while Sarah is more focused on her growing loungewear business. Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah, has spoken about...
digitalspy.com
Noughts and Crosses and Bly Manor stars in first-look trailer for new crime series
Noughts and Crosses and Bly Manor stars go on the run in the first look at Sky's A Town Called Malice. The romantic action series, coming to Sky in March, is the latest from Bulletproof co-creator Nick Love — well known for his gritty films like The Football Factory, The Firm and The Sweeney.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story
West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us costume designer reveals Pedro Pascal's surprising reaction to Joel outfit
The Last of Us costume designer has taken Digital Spy behind the scenes of HBO's video game adaptation. In an exclusive interview as part of our Costume is Character series, costume designer Cynthia Summers detailed how the production not only needed to find pieces from 2003, when the apocalypse breaks out, but from before that, as the characters' clothes are likely taken from the backs of peoples' drawers.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star lands next lead movie role
Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau rose to prominence after playing Ser Jaime Lannister in the HBO phenomenon, but the actor will play a knight of different sorts in the upcoming movie Virtue. Virtue is a gothic horror movie and follows Coster-Waldau as Sir Peter, a knight in 1350 in...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Damon Hay caught out, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Damon makes his great escape. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) As another delivery of drugs...
