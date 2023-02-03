Mon. - Tue. February 6-February 7 - Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play (Dade City, F.L.) Previously known as the Mid-American Match Play, the event was renamed in 2015 to honor Earl Yestingsmeier. Yestingsmeier passed away in 2014 at the age of 80. He led the Ball State men's golf program for 36 seasons, 31 of them serving as both coach and sports information director. He is enshrined in the Ball State Athletics, Golf Coaches Association, and Indiana Golf halls of fame, leading Ball State to 107 tournament titles and 11 NCAA appearances.

