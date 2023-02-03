ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University Athletics

High Point Men's Lacrosse Opens Season at No. 7 Duke

Lacrosse season is underway, and the High Point University men face off with No. 7 Duke to open the season. The Panthers meet the Blue Devils, defeated Bellarmine on Saturday, 19-7, in Durham on Tuesday night. GAME INFORMATION. High Point at No. 7 Duke | Tuesday, February 7th | 7:00...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Men's Basketball Game Time Change February 11th

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The men's basketball game between the High Point Panthers and the Longwood Lancers that was originally scheduled for February 11th, 2023 at 4:00 pm has now been pushed back to 7:00 pm on February 11th, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30pm for fans to enter.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Men's Golf Opens Spring at Earl Yestingsmieier Match Play

Mon. - Tue. February 6-February 7 - Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play (Dade City, F.L.) Previously known as the Mid-American Match Play, the event was renamed in 2015 to honor Earl Yestingsmeier. Yestingsmeier passed away in 2014 at the age of 80. He led the Ball State men's golf program for 36 seasons, 31 of them serving as both coach and sports information director. He is enshrined in the Ball State Athletics, Golf Coaches Association, and Indiana Golf halls of fame, leading Ball State to 107 tournament titles and 11 NCAA appearances.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Women's Golf Wins Match Play Over UNCG

Greensboro, N.C.- Women's golf defeated UNCG 10.5-5.5 in this weekend's Battle of the Triad match play event at Forest Oak Country Club. Ashley Chalmers vs. Ava Romeo - Chalmers wins 1 up. Ana-Elena Kusters vs. Anna Bowman - Kusters wins 1 up. Freja Ekman vs. Amanda Gerrish - Ekman wins...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy