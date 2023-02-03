ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSLS

Carroll County girls handle LCA at Adam Ward Classic

SALEM, Va. – The VHSL Class 3 defending state champs added Liberty Christian to a long list of conquests with a 65-31 win on Day 2 of the Adam Ward classic. Jaelyn Hagee led the way with 24 points for the Cavaliers. Carroll County led 30-13 at the half.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Adam Ward Classic begins in Salem

Salem, Va. – The Salem girls rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat visiting Glenvar in the varsity girls matchup to open the Adam Ward Classic. The final was 49-35. Proceeds from the two-day basketball extravaganza help contribute to the Adam Ward Scholarship find. The money generated helps create scholarship opportunities for high school students who were identified as “Adam-like” during high school.
SALEM, VA
DC News Now

Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (2/3/23)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from our local high school boys and girls basketball teams in northern Virginia! No. 16 Bishop O’Connell at No. 11 Good Counsel (Boys) Without Adam Oumiddoch, No. 16 Bishop O’Connell was still able to get a must-needed win over No. 11 Good Counsel in our game of the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

2023 VHSL Region 4D Wrestling Results

Waylon Rogers (Orange County) 45-1, Jr. over Lucas Phelps (Louisa County) 26-19, Fr. (Fall 2:28) John Brunner (Amherst County) 13-11, Jr. over Evan Bowes (Halifax County) 27-5, Jr. (Fall 4:56) 5th Place Match. Will Grisdale (Western Albemarle) 7-8, So. over () , . (Bye) 113. 1st Place - Justin Jones...

