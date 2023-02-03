Read full article on original website
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School
South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
C.J. Cox nets 21 to help Loris top Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, SOUTH CAROLINA – C.J. Cox was a standout football player for Loris. He’s not too bad on the hardwood either. Cox muscled his way for 21 points, helping lead the seventh-ranked Lions to a decisive, 68-53, win over Georgetown in Region 7-AAA action Friday night. The 6-foot, 215-pound ...
SFM Students Qualify for Beginner Honor Band Students
Berkeley County School District would like to recognize all of its SFM band students who qualified for our Beginner Honor Band. Check out the list below.
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
The Citadel hosts third annual Black History Month parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The third annual Black History Month parade at the Citadel is in the books. “For the school to recognize the African American contribution, the graduates, it’s huge,” Tony DeWitt, president of The Citadel African American Alumni Association, said. “And it shows us that we support the school. We support the brand.”
Steve Young named police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner has announced who will lead its police department after chief David Brabham resigned over medical-related issues. Steve Young, who currently serves as captain with the Moncks Corner Police Department, will begin serving as police chief after nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. Young previously […]
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston
Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
Charleston Co. School District makes progress with new Johns Island elementary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new elementary school planned for Johns Island is making its way through the approval process with the City of Charleston. The construction plan went before the design review board for the second of its three times, on Monday. It’s a standard, but lengthy, process any builders go through with big projects in the city.
Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage
Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Valentine’s Day 2023 Menus, Events, Discounts, and Specials
Looking for some sweet plans for Valentine’s Day? Look below for a list of events, special menus, and more being offered to celebrate this lovely holiday. This is definitely not a complete list, so if you know of any additions, please let me know (christian@holycitysinner.com)!. Baguette Magic. Pre-orders for...
Lowcountry experts explain link between heart and mental health
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heart health and mental health are often viewed separately, but Trident Medical Care wants people to understand how the two are connected. A few months ago, Jackie Salire’s heart was unknowingly in AFib, slowing the mom of three down tremendously. “I can remember Halloween night,...
Bon Banh Mi Opening Third Location on Tuesday
Charleston-based restaurant Bon Banh Mi will open the doors of its third location on Tuesday at 11 am. The new restaurant can be found at 1100 Oakland Market Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. This location will feature the same menu favorites that can be f0und at the other two restaurants –...
'First-of-its-kind' medical waste facility to open in Summerville
A “first-of-its-kind” health care waste treatment and disposal company is set to open in Summerville. EcoSteris confirmed that March 1 will be the start date of its "state-of-the art" operations at 112 Fabricators St., according to an EcoSteris news release. The company claims to be the first facility...
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Pence to meet with law enforcement during Charleston visit on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will make his ninth visit to the Charleston area since leaving office this Monday. Pence will take part in a meeting with law enforcement on pushing back on a restored “Defund the Police” movement, CBS News reported. That movement gained traction in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis after police stopped him for an alleged traffic violation Jan. 7.
