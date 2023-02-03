Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team
Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season. Per the Lansing State ...
ballstatesports.com
Men’s Golf Begins 2023 with Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State men's golf team returns to the course for the first time in 2023 as the Cardinals host the Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play tournament at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club on Monday, Feb. 6. Joey Ranieri, Kash Bellar, Griffin Hare, Ali Khan,...
MLive.com
Two former Michigan State stars help National team to win in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer picked up a win in their last game wearing a Michigan State helmet. The former All-American Spartans helped the National team to a 27-10 win against the American squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Reed...
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
ballstatesports.com
Women’s Golf Opens 2023 at Falcon Florida Classic
MUNCIE, Ind – The Ball State women's golf team begins the 2023 portion of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Feb. 6, on the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Five Cardinals will compete on the Royal Lakes Course at the Falcon Florida Classic. Kiah Parrott, Sarah Gallagher, Jasmine Driscoll,...
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
OnlyInYourState
This Hawaiian Restaurant In Michigan Will Transport You Straight To The Islands
The Great Lake State has a melting pot of delicious food from all over the world including Polish cooking and authentic Mexican fare. You can even enjoy heavenly Hawaiian offerings at this restaurant in East Lansing, Michigan. If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying this fresh and filling cuisine, stop at this tasty spot for a one-of-a-kind experience.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Hobby Farm For Sale in Dewitt Offers Easy Country Living
For some, city living is just not that appealing. And if that someone happens to be you, there's a home and hobby farm for sale in Dewitt, Michigan that you might be interested in. Even though the home was built in 1900, it offers all kinds of modern amenities like...
One killed in Lansing house fire, neighbors came to help
Smoke is still billowing from the house and could be seen from the highway nearby.
WKHM
Suspect in custody after armed robbery of P.S. Food Mart in Jackson
Jackson, Mich. — A 31 year old man is in custody and charged with multiple felony charges after robbing the P.S. Food Mart on S. West Ave. in Jackson. The man in custody was armed with a knife when he robbed P.S. Food Mart on Thursday, February 2nd at 10:30 p.m. His vehicle was spotted a short time later on Wisner St. where the man led police on a high speed chase that ended on West Ave. There were no injuries in the incident.
Your News Local
North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed
This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
95.3 MNC
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
