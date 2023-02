PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – The Lehigh women's golf team matched its opening round score of 323 on day two of the Lady Bison Invitational, Monday at Bay Point Golf Club. First-year Evelyn Wong shot two over par 74 to match classmate Yuki Zhu's Sunday 74 as the low round for the Mountain Hawks through 36 holes of play. Lehigh remains in 10th place out of 15 teams with a score of 646.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO