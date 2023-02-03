I love love. The 1889 Barn is love. I followed my heart and restored her. I led with my heart too, bravely dealing with the challenges of my budget exploding. My heart protected her. The energy inside her and around her has always been a magic that isn’t something you can put words to, but something you feel. Before the restoration she had the high vibration we all want to connect our hearts to. Now, being able to enjoy time at the 1889 Barn connecting with art, well, the space lifts you. The 1889 Barn is now yours to enjoy. She’ll stand for at least another 133 years. She has generations more of love to share.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO