A Royal Navy ship had to return to a naval base as a “precautionary measure” after an issue with the vessel’s fresh water systems, it has been reported.At least one sailor on HMS Portland had to be taken to hospital following problems with water supplies on the vessel, the Daily Telegraph reported.The ship returned to Portsmouth and the issue is being investigated.A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “We can confirm that HMS Portland has returned to HMNB Portsmouth as a precautionary measure, following an issue with one of the ship’s fresh water systems.“The health and safety of our personnel is of...

2 DAYS AGO