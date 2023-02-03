ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia's Beach Energy Reaches Deal with Webuild on Waitsia Gas Project

(Reuters) — Australia's Beach Energy Ltd. on Monday said it reached a deal with Italy's Webuild SpA to complete delivery of the A$768 million ($528.92 million) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, subject to approval from the project's contractor Clough Ltd., which was placed into administration in December. The company...
rigzone.com

Australian Budget Must Focus On New Gas Supply, Industry Says

Australia's oil and gas industry has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures. Australia’s oil and gas industry has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures.
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Industrial Distribution

Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
The Independent

Royal Navy ship returns to base ‘after water onboard contaminated by mistake’

A Royal Navy ship had to return to a naval base as a “precautionary measure” after an issue with the vessel’s fresh water systems, it has been reported.At least one sailor on HMS Portland had to be taken to hospital following problems with water supplies on the vessel, the Daily Telegraph reported.The ship returned to Portsmouth and the issue is being investigated.A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “We can confirm that HMS Portland has returned to HMNB Portsmouth as a precautionary measure, following an issue with one of the ship’s fresh water systems.“The health and safety of our personnel is of...
coinchapter.com

Hypocrisy 2.0! Joe Biden Buys Russian-Base Petroleum Products from India

The United States imports Indian oil products made from refined Russian oil. Russia and China have increased their oil imports from Russia following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Major Indian refiners have made billions re-selling Russian oil in the Western markets, including in the US and Europe. YEREVAN...
kalkinemedia.com

Portugal to speed up first offshore wind auction amid strong investor interest

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's first offshore wind power auction is drawing interest from large utility companies, especially those in northern Europe, the economy minister said on Friday, adding that the government would speed up the process aiming for a third quarter launch. The government last week launched a public hearing...
marketscreener.com

India says its proposed biofuels alliance draws interest of Russia, Brazil among others

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's proposal for a biofuels alliance to promote cleaner fuel has attracted interest from a number of countries, including Russia and Brazil, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Puri announced last October that India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, would use its G20 presidency...

