pgjonline.com
Australia's Beach Energy Reaches Deal with Webuild on Waitsia Gas Project
(Reuters) — Australia's Beach Energy Ltd. on Monday said it reached a deal with Italy's Webuild SpA to complete delivery of the A$768 million ($528.92 million) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, subject to approval from the project's contractor Clough Ltd., which was placed into administration in December. The company...
Australian startup Recharge wins bid for collapsed UK battery company Britishvolt
An emerging Australian company yet to construct a major project will be responsible for delivering on UK hopes to electrify its automotive industry after outbidding rivals to take over collapsed battery maker Britishvolt. In a whirlwind fortnight, Recharge Industries put together an aggressive package that also revives plans to build...
Number of electric vehicles on Australian roads soars as demand exceeds supply
The number of electric vehicles on Australian roads has almost doubled over the past year, growing from 44,000 at the beginning of 2022 to more than 83,000, according to research based on sales data released in the Electric Vehicle Council’s yearly recap. That figure is expected to top 100,000...
rigzone.com
Australian Budget Must Focus On New Gas Supply, Industry Says
Australia's oil and gas industry has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Centibillionaire Gates Tops Records as Nation's Largest Owner of Natural Farmland
Billionaire Bill Gates has set a new world record as the largest landowner in the country. The entrepreneur, known for starting Microsoft Corporation, one of the most successful computer software companies on the planet has quietly been accruing farmland over the past couple of decades.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
cdrecycler.com
Copper Development Association analysis shows copper should be included on US Critical Minerals List
According to a new report from the Copper Development Association (CDA), McClean, Virginia, copper now meets the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS’) benchmark Supply Risk score of 0.4 for automatic inclusion on the U.S. Critical Minerals List. The CDA says the report replicates the USGS methodology used to determine mineral criticality.
Denmark awards first-ever contracts for carbon storage offshore
The Danish government estimates its territorial waters of the North Sea could store more than 500 years of national emissions of carbon dioxide.
electrek.co
A vital EV battery nickel product will be made in the US for the first time
Massachusetts metals refining company Nth Cycle is going to start producing mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), a nickel product used in EV battery production, in the US for the first time – here’s why that matters. In order for US-manufactured electric vehicles to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s...
Royal Navy ship returns to base ‘after water onboard contaminated by mistake’
A Royal Navy ship had to return to a naval base as a “precautionary measure” after an issue with the vessel’s fresh water systems, it has been reported.At least one sailor on HMS Portland had to be taken to hospital following problems with water supplies on the vessel, the Daily Telegraph reported.The ship returned to Portsmouth and the issue is being investigated.A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “We can confirm that HMS Portland has returned to HMNB Portsmouth as a precautionary measure, following an issue with one of the ship’s fresh water systems.“The health and safety of our personnel is of...
coinchapter.com
Hypocrisy 2.0! Joe Biden Buys Russian-Base Petroleum Products from India
The United States imports Indian oil products made from refined Russian oil. Russia and China have increased their oil imports from Russia following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Major Indian refiners have made billions re-selling Russian oil in the Western markets, including in the US and Europe. YEREVAN...
kalkinemedia.com
Portugal to speed up first offshore wind auction amid strong investor interest
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's first offshore wind power auction is drawing interest from large utility companies, especially those in northern Europe, the economy minister said on Friday, adding that the government would speed up the process aiming for a third quarter launch. The government last week launched a public hearing...
marketscreener.com
India says its proposed biofuels alliance draws interest of Russia, Brazil among others
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's proposal for a biofuels alliance to promote cleaner fuel has attracted interest from a number of countries, including Russia and Brazil, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Puri announced last October that India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, would use its G20 presidency...
