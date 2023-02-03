ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Housing Downturn in 2023 Followed by a Recovery in 2024

The housing recession that began in 2022 will bleed into 2023 as elevated inflation and mortgage rates, coupled with stubbornly high building material construction costs, continue to take a toll on the housing industry and are expected to push the overall economy into a mild recession this year. However, the second half of 2023 could lead to a turning point for housing and the economy.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Ford and General Motors enter a new phase of uncertainty on prices and demand

DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. are this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower profits this year for the automakers. GM revealed the earliest signs...
Truth About Cars

Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate

The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Verge

Dell to layoff 6,650 employees as demand for PCs plummets

Computer manufacturer Dell is set to cut about 6,650 jobs representing 5 percent of its global workforce, according to a report from Bloomberg. Announced in a memo on Monday, Dell Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said that the company’s previous cost-cutting measures, such as a pause on hiring and limitations on travel, have proved insufficient, and that the company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future.”
US News and World Report

Amazon's Outlook Disappoints as Customer Budgets Stay Tight

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, the company...
RideApart

Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales Down Eight Percent In 2022

On February 2, 2023, Harley-Davidson announced its full 2022 financial results, as well as its Q4 2022 results. How did the year pan out for the Motor Company?. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the Motor Company ship (not sell) 34,000 motorcycles, which represents an 18 percent increase over the 28,900 units shipped in Q4 2021. That contributed to a full-year shipment number of 193,500 bikes, as compared to the 188,000 shipped over the course of 2021. Overall, motorcycle shipments increased by three percent at the end of 2022.
constructiontechnology.media

Asbestos: a serious renovation headache for the European Union

Before its deadly impact was recognised and its commercial use banned all over the European Union back in 2005, asbestos was widely used in building construction for decades. Nowadays, we still bare the heritage of millions of tonnes of this cancer-causing substance in our homes and workplaces. This poses a risk both to residents and mainly to construction workers in charge of demolition and/or renovation works.
teslarati.com

Tesla sees over 900% sales growth in Germany in January

Tesla sales in Germany during January increased by over 900 percent compared to January 2022. Tesla has consistently seen sales grow in Germany since it arrived in the market, and certainly at a respectable pace, but the first month of this year has proved the brand still has a lot of growing room. Compared to January 2022, Tesla sales exploded by 912.2 percent, which is only the beginning of the good news.

