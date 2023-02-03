Read full article on original website
Inflation Fuels Housing Crisis 2.0 as Home Ownership and Rentals Test Affordability
Inflation’s impact on the affordability of housing is putting the American dream of home ownership further out of reach for more consumers, with even renting now outpacing the financial realities of more people. PYMNTS has assiduously tracked the effects of inflation from the start of the current economic crisis,...
dcd.com
A Housing Downturn in 2023 Followed by a Recovery in 2024
The housing recession that began in 2022 will bleed into 2023 as elevated inflation and mortgage rates, coupled with stubbornly high building material construction costs, continue to take a toll on the housing industry and are expected to push the overall economy into a mild recession this year. However, the second half of 2023 could lead to a turning point for housing and the economy.
americanmilitarynews.com
2008-style housing crash expected in 4 cities, top US investment bank says: Report
Goldman Sachs, one of the leading global investment banks, is reportedly predicting the housing market could bottom out in four cities in 2023, seeing prices fall at a by percentages not seen since the 2008 recession. According to a note to clients earlier this month, obtained by the New York...
Home Prices Declined the Most in These 10 U.S. Cities in 2022
Home prices fell by amounts not seen in years in several major metro areas.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
CNBC
Ford and General Motors enter a new phase of uncertainty on prices and demand
DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. are this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower profits this year for the automakers. GM revealed the earliest signs...
Dell plans to cut more than 6,600 Jobs due to plummeting PC sales
Dell plans to lay off 6,650 workers as the company responds to waning demand for its personal computers -- the latest tech giant forced to downsize as millions of inflation-weary consumers change their spending habits.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
Truth About Cars
Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate
The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
The Verge
Dell to layoff 6,650 employees as demand for PCs plummets
Computer manufacturer Dell is set to cut about 6,650 jobs representing 5 percent of its global workforce, according to a report from Bloomberg. Announced in a memo on Monday, Dell Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said that the company’s previous cost-cutting measures, such as a pause on hiring and limitations on travel, have proved insufficient, and that the company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future.”
US News and World Report
Amazon's Outlook Disappoints as Customer Budgets Stay Tight
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, the company...
Goldman Sachs makes a bold housing market call
U.S. home prices might be nearing the bottom, says Goldman Sachs.
Foxconn January sales hit record high after production restored at world's biggest iPhone factory
Apple supplier Foxconn says its January monthly sales hit a record high as it bounced back from Covid-19 disruptions in China.
Grants From $1,000 to $250K, Some with Fast Approaching Deadlines
As a small business when you are looking for grants make sure to pay close attention to the deadlines the creators of the grant have established. This is because grants are created to address specific issues within a specified time limit. This means you have to apply on time if you want to have any chance at getting said grants.
'Big Short' Michael Burry Bets on a Stock Market Crash
The legendary investor deleted his Twitter account after urging investors to liquidate stocks.
Dell plans to lay off nearly 5% of its workforce
Dell is the latest major company to announce mass layoffs. What’s happening in the industry?
RideApart
Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales Down Eight Percent In 2022
On February 2, 2023, Harley-Davidson announced its full 2022 financial results, as well as its Q4 2022 results. How did the year pan out for the Motor Company?. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the Motor Company ship (not sell) 34,000 motorcycles, which represents an 18 percent increase over the 28,900 units shipped in Q4 2021. That contributed to a full-year shipment number of 193,500 bikes, as compared to the 188,000 shipped over the course of 2021. Overall, motorcycle shipments increased by three percent at the end of 2022.
constructiontechnology.media
Asbestos: a serious renovation headache for the European Union
Before its deadly impact was recognised and its commercial use banned all over the European Union back in 2005, asbestos was widely used in building construction for decades. Nowadays, we still bare the heritage of millions of tonnes of this cancer-causing substance in our homes and workplaces. This poses a risk both to residents and mainly to construction workers in charge of demolition and/or renovation works.
Tyson Foods takes profit hit as beef prices fall
Tyson Foods saw profits tumble in its fiscal first quarter after declining beef prices, waning demand for pork and higher costs took a toll on earnings.
teslarati.com
Tesla sees over 900% sales growth in Germany in January
Tesla sales in Germany during January increased by over 900 percent compared to January 2022. Tesla has consistently seen sales grow in Germany since it arrived in the market, and certainly at a respectable pace, but the first month of this year has proved the brand still has a lot of growing room. Compared to January 2022, Tesla sales exploded by 912.2 percent, which is only the beginning of the good news.
