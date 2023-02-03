Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police Department makes icy Genesee River rescue
An elderly man fell through ice, Officer Jared Mattison saves another life. At about 2:30pm, Allegany Fire Wire posted on Facebook: “Wellsville fire & ambulance, Island park by bridge, subject stuck in water.”. Shortly after that announcement the page dedicated to Allegany County first responders, publised that, “Pd has...
tompkinsweekly.com
Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
High Wind Watch issued for portions of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday's weather system will bring with it scattered showers and gusty winds, which could lead to isolated impacts. A High Wind Watch has been issued for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. A southwesterly breeze between 30 to 40 mph is expected with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strongest gusts will be along the lakefronts.
owegopennysaver.com
Homelessness in Tioga County, New York
Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
wesb.com
Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier
There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
Earthquake shakes western New York
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
2 The Outdoors: Best places to view winter wildlife in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Though winter's grip often seems like one of iron, there's always a way to gain release. This time of year, a hike in the woods is not only uplifting for the spirit but also a great chance to see wildlife. Mike Radomski, Chief Adventure Officer of Outside Chronicles, hikes the state year-round and knows many great spots.
Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide
Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Belfast property on White Creek is unique and affordable
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is on 4.7 acres with White Creek running through the property. The home has a newer roof and on-demand hot water. The property also includes a 28 x 36 barn with hand-hewn beams, and a storage shed. A charming wooden fence surrounds this country lot with access to the year-round flowing creek. This would also be a perfect camp property.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
lnnnews.com
New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
Ride One Of The World’s Oldest Rollercoaster Right Here In New York
There is no better time to think ahead to spring and summer than when it is really cold out. So if you are looking to plan a family trip this spring or summer you will need to put this one stop on your bucket list. That one stop is Sea...
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
SPCA Serving Allegany County caring for 45 pot-bellied pigs
The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced it is caring for 45 pot-bellied pigs and is looking for anyone interested in adopting or donating towards expenses for their care.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 23, 2023 through Jan. 29, 2023 there were 57 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents. The department also reported the following arrests. Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant...
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
Pet of the Week: Katour, Chemung County SPCA
(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a little ball of energy and happiness from the Chemung County SPCA. Katour has some rough beginnings, but this one-year-old terrier mix doesn’t let that get her down. She’s energetic, loves attention, and loves to please her owner. The SPCA said Katour is basically a big puppy […]
