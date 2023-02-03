ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District celebrates National School Counseling Week

During National School Counseling Week Feb. 6-10, Pearland Independent School District recognizes its 53 school counselors and the many ways they contribute to student success. School counselors are often associated with college and career guidance, but they do much more, helping students become their best now and in the future....
