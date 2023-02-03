South Hall maintenance issues create headaches for residents: 'The lack of initiative is unsettling'

Despite remaining undefeated through the end of last week, No. 3 LSU was jumped in the latest AP Poll by Indiana, much to the disapproval of Tiger fans everywhere. While it isn’t atypical for an undefeated team in college sports to be disregarded when they undergo a drop in production, 23 straight wins including four against Quad I teams should justify a team to keep its spot, right?

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO