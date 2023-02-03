South Hall maintenance issues create headaches for residents: 'The lack of initiative is unsettling'

Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
Student Health Center, Our Lady of the Lake officials discuss multi-million-dollar partnership at forum
Officials from the Student Health Center and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital discussed their new multi-million dollar partnership in a forum in the French House on Wednesday. LSU and Our Lady of the Lake will be entering a $170 million partnership over the next 10 years, $40 million of which will be going to the Student Health Center.
LSU Reveille
This Week In Baton Rouge: Mental health, 'Black Panther,' speed dating
Diversity Mental Health Panel | Student Government. This event is being put on by the Student Government at LSU in the Holliday Forum in the Student Union. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be discussions of how people from diverse backgrounds can learn how to improve their mental health and where to find organizations to join.
LSU Reveille
Honors college makes therapy more accessible with new in-house mental health services
Mental health and therapy used to be a taboo subject, but now it has become more openly discussed, and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College wants to keep it that way with their new honors college therapist. LSU alumna Julie Lorio started as the Honors College’s embedded mental health therapist...
LSU Reveille
Louisiana has some of the worst air pollution in the nation. Where does that leave LSU?
Louisiana has the highest air pollution of any state in the nation, according to 2019 data from the Environmental Protection Agency. And it’s taking a toll on residents. High levels of air pollution cause an estimated 85 new cancer cases a year in Louisiana, according to a 2022 study by the Tulane Law Environmental Clinic. Louisiana’s petrochemical belt along the Mississippi River, dubbed “Cancer Alley,” has long been a source of health complaints from the predominantly Black residents who reside along the industrial plants.
LSU Reveille
LSU School of Music brings Korean and African-American cultures together at 'Han & Heung Festival'
Different cultures, pain and joy came together at the "Han & Heung Festival: Exploring the African American and Korean Diasporas Through Music" concert held on Jan. 27 at LSU's School of Music Recital Hall. The main mastermind behind the event, LSU Professor of Clarinet Dr. Cecilia Kang, said that she...
LSU Reveille
Legendary Louisiana metal band Eyehategod performs with Brat and Capra at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea’s Live was filled with metal fans across multiple generations Friday, Feb. 3 as Louisiana metal legends Eyehategod were joined by newcomers Brat and Capra. Older metalheads with graying hair joined young fans shoulder-to-shoulder. The show reinforced one of the most important parts of Louisiana’s metal scene: community.
LSU Reveille
Column: Indiana surpassing LSU in the latest AP Poll makes a lot of sense
Despite remaining undefeated through the end of last week, No. 3 LSU was jumped in the latest AP Poll by Indiana, much to the disapproval of Tiger fans everywhere. While it isn’t atypical for an undefeated team in college sports to be disregarded when they undergo a drop in production, 23 straight wins including four against Quad I teams should justify a team to keep its spot, right?
LSU Reveille
How bad is LSU men's basketball's current stretch?: A historic look into LSU's current slump
LSU men’s basketball isn’t very good right now. The Tigers have lost 10 games straight, and the program feels night and day from what it was this time last year. To many though, that doesn’t come as much surprise. LSU was forced to enter rebuild mode this...
LSU Reveille
LSU men's tennis improves to 3-1 record after defeating Rice and Prairie View
LSU men’s tennis has started its season off strong as they come off two victories this past weekend. The Tigers defeated Rice University 4-2 and Prairie View A&M University 7-0 to improve to a 3-1 record to start the season. It was a back-and-forth battle Saturday between the Tigers...
LSU Reveille
LSU women's basketball comes away with a hard-fought 72-66 win over Texas A&M
One takeaway from LSU’s matchup with Texas A&M Sunday afternoon is that the Aggies got better. The last time the Tigers played Texas A&M was in early January, in which the Tigers won by 40 points. In Sunday afternoon’s matchup, the Tigers only won by six points, coming away with a 72-66 win.
